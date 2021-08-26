Hero Collector's 'Star Trek: The Original Series - A Celebration' salutes 55 years of iconic science fiction

Hero Collector is launching a new "Star Trek: The Original Series" retrospective hardcover on Sept. 21 in time for the show’s 55th birthday.

Gene Roddenberry's visionary sci-fi series pitch for a "Wagon Train To The Stars" eventually became the beloved "Star Trek" TV show, which turns 55 years old this September, and we're still boldly enjoying all its adventurous optimism over a half-century later.

To help properly honor the occasion and to remind global fans of all persuasions just how monumental an event its creation was back in 1966, Hero Collector is releasing a special retrospective hardcover titled, " Star Trek: The Original Series - A Celebration " on Sept. 21.

Image 1 of 3 A look inside Hero Collector's "Star Trek: The Original Series - A Celebration" coming in September 2021. (Image credit: Hero Collector) Image 2 of 3 A look inside Hero Collector's "Star Trek: The Original Series - A Celebration" coming in September 2021. (Image credit: Hero Collector) Image 3 of 3 A look inside Hero Collector's "Star Trek: The Original Series - A Celebration" coming in September 2021. (Image credit: Hero Collector)

Written by Ben Robinson and Ian Spelling, their deluxe 256-page coffee-table book is crammed with a nostalgic compilation of fresh interviews, archival transcripts, never-before-seen illustrations, concept art, costume designs, makeup techniques, spaceship models, and more!

As Roddenberry's brainchild continues to expand into new territory with "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and next year's "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," now is the ideal time to chill out and pause to reflect on the genius and artistry that started it all.

This second installment in Hero Collector's Celebration line follows last year's " Star Trek: Voyager – A Celebration " and includes over a dozen revealing conversations with cast and creatives, scores of rare behind-the-scenes photographs and sketches, as well as chapters presenting intriguing insights into the iconic show’s evolution, directing, visual effects, props, weapons and examinations of its most pivotal episodes.

Hero Collector's " Star Trek: The Original Series - A Celebration " docks at bookstores and online retailers on Sept. 21.

