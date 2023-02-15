'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 is almost upon us. What can we expect?

This week, the third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard" starts on Paramount Plus and marks the absolutely, positively final, last time that the "Next Generation" cast reunite on screen. Until the next time, at least.

While you'll have to read our review on the Season 3 opener, we can share much about what we already know ... and what we can expect over the next 10 weeks. The last two seasons have dipped their pinky into the Star Trek nostalgia pool just a little bit, but writer Terry Matalas and director Douglas Aarniokoski are, relatively speaking, taking a run up and doing a full-on cannonball this time around.

We know that we'll see the return of the bar Ten Forward from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and earlier episodes of "Picard." We know that we're getting a new USS Titan NCC 80102-A, plus a new Odyssey class USS Enterprise-F (introduced in the "Star Trek Online" game) and a new, updated Space Dock in Earth orbit, first introduced in "Star Trek: The Search for Spock."

We also know that more or less every major major member of "The Next Generation" will be making an appearance at some point, including Patrick Stewart (Jean Luc Picard), Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jerri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Levar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi ) and Brent Spiner in an as-yet unconfirmed role.

Ensign Sidney La Forge, helmsman of the USS Titan (daughter of Geordi La Forge) is played by Sharpe Chestnut while Ensign Alandra La Forge is played by the actual daughter of LeVar Burton, Mica. The names of La Forge's daughters are in fact based on a line of dialogue from the TNG finale "All Good Things" (S07, E25 & 26).

A promotional headshot of Levar Burton as Geordi La Forge. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

In addition, with the exception of Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker) and Orla Brady (Laris), no one else from the previous two seasons will be showing up. At least, that's what we currently understand. Although Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios) definitely won't be showing up, which is probably the single biggest disappointment with this third season and it's highly unlikely that Alison Pill, Evan Evagora or Isa Briones will either.

However, we do know that Amanda Plummer plays an antagonist and Daniel Davis will somehow reprise his role as holodeck Professor Moriarty – seen in TNG episodes "Elementary, Dear Data" (S02, E02) and "Ship in a Bottle" (S06, E12).

Plus Ed Speleers ("Outlander," "Downton Abby") will appear as a series regular who – according to Paramount – aids Beverly Crusher's medical efforts on worlds that apparently Starfleet has forgotten and Todd Stashwick ("12 Monkeys," "The Last Thing He Told Me") will also appear in a recurring role as captain of the USS Titan.

"Star Trek: Picard" will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S. Every episode of every "Star Trek" show also currently streams exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

Internationally, the shows are available on Paramount Plus in Australia, Latin America, the U.K. and South Korea, as well as on Pluto TV in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel. They also stream exclusively on Paramount Plus in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In Canada, they air on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave.

