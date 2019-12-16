'Star Trek: Picard' Gets a Season 2 Ahead of January 2020 Series Premiere

Even before the first season has aired, CBS All Access has given the green light to a second season of the new Trek spin-off series, " Star Trek: Picard ."

Despite not being officially confirmed until now, a Picard season two was long suspected, with star Sir Patrick Stewart telling the Huddersfield Daily Examiner in September, "I am clearing the decks for that and then there is also the possibility of a second Picard series filming in March next year."

Given the incredible reaction "Picard" has had from the fans at conventions including San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic Con since it was first announced in August 2018, this official confirmation reaffirms the popularity — and bankability — of Jean-Luc Picard.

Actor Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his role as the iconic Captain Jean-Luc Picard for the new "Star Trek: Picard" series on CBS All Access. (Image credit: CBS All Access)

According to Deadline , the $20.45 million that Season 2 of "Picard" was awarded in tax credits is the most that any small screen project has ever been awarded in the California Film Commission run program. In comparison, the first season was awarded $15.6 million this time last year.

The 10-episode "Star Trek: Picard" series will premiere on Jan. 23, 2020 on the paid subscription streaming service CBS All Access in the U.S., and in Canada on Bell Media's Space and OTT service Crave. New episodes will air each week.

CBS and Amazon Studios have announced that the new show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries worldwide within 24 hours of its premiere on CBS All Access and Space in the US and Canada, respectively.



CBS All Access subscription is the home of "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Discovery" and a host of other original and archival CBS television shows. Subscriptions start at $5.99 a month. You can try CBS All Access for a week free here.

