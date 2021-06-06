Picard shatters the Mirror Universe with IDW's year-long 'Star Trek' event series

The Mirror Universe breaks out into an all-out Mirror War in a new "Star Trek: The Next Generation" yearlong event launching Sept. 8, 2021 from IDW Publishing.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which is the finest "Star Trek" series of them all?

Trekkies coming of age in the late '80s might gravitate to "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as their favorite, and now thanks to IDW Publishing, Jean-Luc Picard and his crew are finally getting the Mirror Universe treatment in a bold new comic book series coming late this summer.

Written by "Star Trek" comic writers Scott and David Tipton, "Star Trek: The Mirror War" is a year-long event that sees Captain Picard's sinister reflection thirsting for power starting Sept. 8 for "Star Trek Day." Series artist Carlo Nieto provides the stellar illustrations. The series follows IDW's release of its initial TNG Mirror Universe tales, "Star Trek: The Next Generation: Mirror Universe Collection," on June 8.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Mirror Universe Collection | $30 at Amazon.

Get caught up on IDW Publishing's Star Trek TNG Mirror Universe saga in this collection of three graphic novels available June 8. View Deal

Patient readers will witness what the galaxy might look like at the mercy of a dark-tinted Picard whose greatness is only measured in cunning and cruelty.

"We're absolutely thrilled to return to the Mirror Universe," said Scott Tipton. "What's in store for our Mirror Jean-Luc Picard and his Enterprise crew? New faces, new places, and old grudges. Picard's ambitions are grander than ever, and nothing short of the throne itself will satisfy him!"

It all begins in August with the introductory "Star Trek: The Mirror War #0," which features a fresh story of "Mirror Picard" as he's called to Earth to face the anger of his Terran emperor. The storyline smoothly weaves threads from previous Mirror Universe tales as a way to introduce the concept to newcomers and remind seasoned Trekkies of the plot device's history.

Image 1 of 2 The Mirror Universe breaks out into an all-out Mirror War in a new "Star Trek: The Next Generation" yearlong event launching Sept. 8, 2021 from IDW Publishing. Shown here, the cover of Mirror War Issue 0, a prelude dropping in August. (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 2 of 2 The cover for "Star Trek: The Next Generation: Mirror War #1." (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Then the main series kicks off in September with issues #1-8 and four interwoven tie-in specials, each one highlighting a different "Next Generation" cast member. December's spin-off will focus on the android, Data. The entire 13-chapter saga charts Mirror Picard's journey of conquest across the vast Mirror Universe, stoking the simmering ire of the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance.

"In "The Mirror War," we'll be seeing what happens when Picard gets hold of information that can change the fortunes of the debilitated Terran Empire," says David Tipton. "The Enterprise crew will find themselves in positions of potential power and wealth like never before."

"Star Trek: The Mirror War #0" is offered with several cover variants, including Cover A by series artist Carlos Nieto, Cover B by Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe, and a Retailer Incentive edition by Bex Glendining. Starting with issue #1, J.K. Woodward provides cover artwork for every issue.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.