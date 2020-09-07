CBS will celebrate 'Star Trek' Day 2020 with an epic Trek panel marathon. Here's what to know.

It's been an incredible 54 years since " Star Trek " first debuted. On Tuesday (Sept. 8), actors from across the multi-decade franchise will celebrate an online "Star Trek" day with panels and discussions, while discussing the series' emphasis on diversity.

More than three hours of free virtual panels will play at the Star Trek Day website here starting at 12 p.m. PDT (3 p.m. EDT or 1900 GMT).

The multi-hour online event comes in the wake of a CBS announcement Sept. 2 that "Star Trek" will feature its first nonbinary and transgender characters in Season 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery," which premieres Oct. 15. Adira will be a nonbinary character played by non-binary actor Blu del Barrio, while transgender actor Ian Alexander will play Gray.

CBS All Access also pledged to donate $1 for every person who tweets the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives on Tuesday between 12 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. PDT (between 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 and 2:59 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 EDT, or between 0700 Tuesday, Sept. 8 and 0659 Wednesday, Sept. 9 GMT).

The donations will go to "organizations who do the real-world work of championing equality, social justice and the pursuit of scientific advancements," CBS said in a statement . The organizations include the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering and the Equal Justice Initiative.

Here's what you can expect for the event:

12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. EDT/1900 GMT: "Star Trek Discovery" cast and writers will discuss the upcoming third season that premieres on Oct. 15.

You can tune in to CBS's Star Trek Day 2020 panels here on Tuesday, beginning at 12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. EDT/1900 GMT.

