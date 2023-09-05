'Star Trek: Picard's Academy' comic shows how a young Jean-Luc got schooled

As the official home of "Star Trek" comic books and graphic novels, IDW Publishing has been transporting "Trek" fans beyond Earth's orbit and into that popular franchise's engaging universe with event series, one-shots, crossovers, and trade paperback collections for over 15 years, and now we're all grabbing our bagged lunches and books and heading back to school this fall with a teen Jean-Luc Picard.

Written by New York Times best-selling author Sam Maggs ("Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars," "Marvel Action: Captain Marvel") with artwork by Ornella Greco, vibrant colors by Charlie Kirchoff and a striking main cover from Sweeney Boo, "Star Trek" Picard's Academy #1" lands in comic shops on Sept. 13 for a trip down memory lane with the iconic Enterprise commander.

Cover for "Star Trek: Picard's Academy #1." (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Here's the official synopsis:

"Before becoming the Federation's finest, Jean-Luc was an ordinary student at Starfleet Academy with sights on the stars. His path forward was charted: blow his classmates out of the water on the infamous Evasive Maneuvers exam and graduate early. But there's a detail Cadet Picard hadn’t factored into his plan: The exam was a group project and he'd need to make friends with, ugh, people if he stood a chance at passing. Federation starships aren’t run by a party of one, after all."

Interior art for "Star Trek: Picard's Academy #1." (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Maggs is well aware of the current "Star Trek" renaissance and appetite for all things Trek, and as a life-long acolyte, she's thrilled at the opportunity to contribute to a universe that has meant so much to her for so long.

"'The Next Generation' was my first introduction to 'Star Trek' and I've always wanted to know more about how the Jean-Luc we all know and respect came to be," said Maggs in a statement. "We've seen glimpses of his childhood and early adulthood, but what really forged our Earl Grey-loving leader into the man he we got to see in Picard? Diving into the psyche of an Academy student under so much pressure — and with so many personal issues shadowing his past — has been such a delight with the help of the amazing teams at IDW and Paramount.

"And, come on: Cool teen Picard with luscious hair? His weirdo group of kinda-friends? Starfleet Academy teen drama? Sign me up! But beyond all that: We need stories about the building blocks of Starfleet—love, acceptance, and found family — now more than ever, and I hope 'Picard's Academy' is as exciting for readers to pick up as it was for me to write!”

Interior art for "Star Trek: Picard's Academy #1." (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

IDW's "Star Trek: Picard's Academy #1" arrives on Sept. 13, 2023.