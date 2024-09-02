Star-packed Triangulum Galaxy shines in new Hubble Telescope image

Hubble Space Telescope image of the Triangulum Galaxy, also known as Messier 33, which is the third-largest galaxy in our Local Group of galaxies.

A nearby galaxy is shining with star formation in a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope.

The spiral galaxy Messier 33 (M33), also known as the Triangulum Galaxy, is the third-largest member of the Local Group of galaxies, after the Andromeda galaxy (M31) and our own Milky Way . Measuring only 60,000 light-years across, M33 is about half the size of the Milky Way.

Located nearly 3 million light years from Earth, the Triangulum Galaxy is regarded as a "hotbed of starbirth," forming stars at a rate 10 times higher than the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, according to a statement from NASA.

"Interestingly, M33's neat, organized spiral arms indicate little interaction with other galaxies, so its rapid starbirth is not fueled by galactic collision, as in many other galaxies," NASA officials said in the statement.

Instead, new stars are born from ample amounts of dust and gas within the galaxy. Collisions between massive ionized hydrogen clouds, known as H-II regions, create high-mass stars , which can be seen in the new Hubble image. The large reddish clouds in the Hubble photo represent the pockets of ionized hydrogen, which, along with the dark streams of gas, fuel the galaxy's rapid star formation.

Related: The best Hubble Space Telescope images of all time!

"The apparent graininess of the image is actually swarms of countless stars," NASA officials said in the statement. "M33 is one of less than 100 galaxies close enough for telescopes like Hubble to resolve individual stars, as evident here."

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, unlike most spiral galaxies, M33 lacks a central bulge, which would otherwise house a supermassive black hole . As a result, M33 is classified as a "pure disk galaxy," which is a type of galaxy that is believed to make up around 15-18% of all galaxies in the universe .