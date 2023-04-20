Relive SpaceX's explosive 1st Starship test flight in these incredible launch photos

By Brett Tingley
published

Starship may not have reached space, but it put on quite a show.

SpaceX's Starship did not disappoint on its first test flight.

The 394-foot-tall (120 meters) Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, took off from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas at 9:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT; 8:33 a.m. local Texas time) on April 20, 2023. Powered by 33 Raptor engines, Starship roared through the morning sky to the delight of spectators gathered on nearby South Padre Island.

Starship didn't fly for long, however. The massive stainless steel vehicle apparently encountered an issue separating from its Super Heavy rocket booster a few minutes into its flight. After tumbling through the air, the huge rocket exploded in what SpaceX calls a "rapid unscheduled disassembly" just under four minutes after launch.

Nevertheless, SpaceX has hailed the test flight as a success. "With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today's test will help us improve Starship's reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary," the company wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab) following the launch.

Relive the explosive first Starship test flight with these incredible images below.

Image 1 of 13
SpaceX's Starship lifts off on April 20, 2023
SpaceX's Starship lifts off from the launch pad during a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20, 2023. (Image credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk congratulated the company following the launch on Twitter (opens in new tab), adding that another Starship launch will follow in a few months.

Spaceflight photographer John Kraus (opens in new tab) caught this stunning shot of Starship streaking through the Texas sky, posting it to Twitter (opens in new tab) shortly after launch.

NASA Spaceflight photographer Max Evans caught this shot of Starship shortly after liftoff.

Photographer Trevor Mahlmann (opens in new tab) managed to frame Starship straight on in the image below that drives home the sheer size and power of the plume coming from Super Heavy's 33 Raptor engines.

Brett Tingley
Editor, Space.com

Brett is a science and technology journalist who is curious about emerging concepts in spaceflight and aerospace, alternative launch concepts, anti-satellite technologies, and uncrewed systems. Brett's work has appeared on The War Zone at TheDrive.com, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery, and more. Brett has English degrees from Clemson University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In his free time, Brett is a working musician, a hobbyist electronics engineer and cosplayer, an avid LEGO fan, and enjoys hiking and camping throughout the Appalachian Mountains with his wife and two children. 