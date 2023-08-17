Watch SpaceX launch 21 Starlink satellites early Friday

By Mike Wall
published

Liftoff is targeted for 3:30 a.m. ET on Friday (Aug. 18).

SpaceX plans to launch 21 of its Starlink satellites to orbit early Friday (Aug. 18), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday at 3:30 a.m. EDT (0730 GMT; 12:30 a.m. local California time). 

Watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company. Coverage is expected to begin five minutes before launch.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 22 Starlink satellites on Aug. 16, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth on Friday morning, if all goes according to plan: It's scheduled to land on the SpaceX drone ship Of Course I Still Love You about 8.5 minutes after liftoff. 

It will be the 15th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.  That's just one short of the company's reuse record, which is held by two different Falcon 9 first stages

Friday morning's liftoff was originally supposed to occur on Thursday (Aug. 17), when it would have been the second leg of a Starlink doubleheader: The company launched 22 of the broadband satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida late Wednesday night (Aug. 16). But SpaceX ended up pushing Thursday's planned launch back by 24 hours.

SpaceX has launched nearly 5,000 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO) to date — a huge number to be sure, but likely just the beginning.

Elon Musk's company already has permission to deploy 12,000 Starlink satellites in LEO, and it has applied to an international regulator for approval to loft another 30,000 spacecraft on top of that.

Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.