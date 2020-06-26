SpaceX delays launch of Starlink and BlackSky satellites for more rocket checks

A used SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying three Canadian Radarsat satellites stands ready to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The rocket's first stage will launch a new Starlink mission from Florida in June 2020.

SpaceX called off the launch of dozens of Starlink internet satellites Friday (June 26) to allow more time for preflight checks of the mission's Falcon 9 rocket.

The Falcon 9 was scheduled to launch 57 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky Global Earth observation satellites at 4:18 p.m. EDT (2018 GMT) from Launch Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Instead

"Standing down from today’s Starlink mission; team needed additional time for pre-launch checkouts, but Falcon 9 and the satellites are healthy," SpaceX wrote in an update on Twitter. "Will announce new target launch date once confirmed on the Range."

That "Range" is the Eastern Range used for rocket launches off Florida's Space Coast. SpaceX's Starlink launch is one of two launches from the range in the next week. Another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch a global positioning satellite for the U.S. Space Force on Tuesday (June 30) from a pad at the nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket on this flight has flown in space four times before. It launched SpaceX's uncrewed Demo-1 Crew Dragon mission for NASA in March 2019, as well as three Radarsat satellites for Canada that same year and two different Starlink missions in 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details warrant.