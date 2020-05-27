Trending

SpaceX's historic Demo-2 astronaut launch: Photos, videos and awesome tweets

Crew Dragon is lifting off!

Veteran NASA astronauts set out today (May 27) to make history with SpaceX's Demo-2 mission and everyone from celebrities to astronauts is celebrating around the world.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have trained tirelessly to launch today aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center all the way to the International Space Station with Demo-2. The pair, who are experienced test pilots as well as veteran astronauts, have worked hard to get to this moment where they will be the first humans to fly this capsule to orbit.

Demo-2 will be a historic launch as it's the first crewed launch to orbit from the U.S. in nearly a decade, since NASA's space shuttle program closed in 2011. People around the world are thrilled to watch the event live (remotely), and are sharing their excitement online. 

Check out some celebratory tweets, photos, videos and more from people awaiting this historic moment below.

We will post updates here throughout the day, so be sure to check back later for the latest news from SpaceX's historic Demo-2 mission!

