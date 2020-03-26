In Photos: The Expedition 62 mission to the International Space Station

The three-member Expedition 62 crew — Oleg Skripochka, Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan — pose together wearing their mission patch t-shirts at the International Space Station, on Feb. 7, 2020. (Image credit: NASA)

Expedition 62 to the International Space Station (ISS) began on Feb. 6, 2020, with the departure of the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft. The Expedition currently consists of three crewmembers: Cmdr. Oleg Skripochka of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, as well as two NASA astronauts, Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan.

The ISS will be back up to its usual population of six crewmembers with the arrival of NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts, Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner. On April 16, Skripochka will hand over command of the ISS to Cassidy, marking the end of Expedition 62 and the start of Expedition 63.

See photos of the Expedition 62 crew in action and photos taken by the crew in space in this Space.com gallery.

Expedition 62 insignia

(Image credit: NASA)

The official Expedition 62 insignia includes the astronauts' names and an astronaut holding a star alongside another carrying a leaf.



Crew portrait

(Image credit: Robert Markowitz/NASA)

This official crew portrait, taken April 17, 2019, shows (from left): Andrew Morgan of NASA, Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos and Jessica Meir of NASA.



Expedition 62 t-shirts

(Image credit: NASA)

The three-member Expedition 62 crew — Oleg Skripochka, Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan — pose together wearing their mission patch t-shirts at the International Space Station, on Feb. 7, 2020.



Astronaut's view of Earth from space

(Image credit: NASA)

Below the International Space Station, California's San Francisco Bay, the Pacific Ocean and Washington State's Columbia River offer a spectacular view on Feb. 9, 2020.



Playing with water in "zero-g"

(Image credit: NASA)

Water floats in an undulating sphere as NASA's Expedition 62 flight engineer Jessica Meir looks on. This Feb. 9, 2020 photo displays the effects of microgravity on water.



Brain experiments in orbit

(Image credit: Astro_Jessica/Twitter)

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir participates in the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Cerebral Autoregulation experiment aboard the International Space Station on Feb. 10, 2020. The study investigates how microgravity effects how the regulation of blood flow to the brain changes in microgravity. A goal of the study is "applications to future space travelers and patients back on Earth," according to Meir.



Airglow and solar arrays

(Image credit: Astro_Jessica/Twitter)

Sunlight hits the International Space Station's solar arrays with a golden shimmer in this image by Jessica Meir on Feb. 10, 2020.



Noctilucent clouds seen from space

(Image credit: NASA)

The highest clouds in Earth's atmosphere — noctilucent, or "night shining" clouds — glow in this image taken from the ISS on Feb. 12, 2020. Noctilucent clouds occur only when the sun shines on clouds from below Earth's horizon.



Chillin' in the Cupola

(Image credit: Astro_Jessica/Twitter)

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir represents her alma mater, Brown University, while gazing at Earth through the Cupola observatory aboard the International Space Station, on Feb. 13, 2020. When she tweeted this photo, Meir said she tried "to spot the Van Wickle gates from space!"



Fun with "zero-g"

(Image credit: Astro_Jessica/Twitter)

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan "sit" on the shoulders of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka as they pose for another "zero-g" group photo on Feb. 14, 2020.



Canadarm2

(Image credit: Astro_Jessica/Twitter)

The last quarter moon looms behind the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm in this photo by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. She and her Expedition 62 crewmate Andrew Morgan used Canadarm2 to grapple an arriving Cygnus cargo spacecraft on Feb. 18, 2020.



Key West seen from space

(Image credit: Astro_Jessica/Twitter)

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir captured this vibrant view of Key West, Florida, from 266 miles (428 kilometers) above the Earth, on Feb. 17, 2020. "Many fond memories in idyllic #KeyWest #Florida, including @NASA_Astronauts flight training with landings @NASKeyWest," Meir tweeted.



Astronauts welcome the S.S. Robert H. Lawrence

(Image credit: AstroDrewMorgan/Twitter)

In honor of Black History Month, Northrop Grumman named its 13th Cygnus cargo spacecraft after U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert H. Lawrence, Jr., the first African-American ever selected as an astronaut. The Cygnus NG-13 cargo spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station on Feb. 18, 2020, carrying more than 7,500 lbs. (3,400 kilograms) of science experiments, supplies and other vital gear for the station's three-person Expedition 62 crew.



S.S. Robert H. Lawrence's approach

(Image credit: AstroDrewMorgan/Twitter)

Northrup Grumman's Cygnus NG-13 arrives at the ISS on Feb. 18, 2020. The freighter, full of supplies for the space station, was named after a U.S. Air Force test pilot, Maj. Robert H. Lawrence, Jr., the first African American selected for a national space program.



Astronauts sport protective gear

(Image credit: NASA)

The Expedition 62 astronaut crew is pictured inside a SpaceX Dragon resupply craft, on March 9, 2020. The crew is wearing portable breathing gear while entering to test the spaceship's atmosphere for particles and irritants that could have come loose while launching to space.



St. Patrick's Day in space

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan tweeted this photo of an Irish flag floating in one of the windows of the Cupola observatory on St. Patrick's Day (March 17).

