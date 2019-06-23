Expedition 59: The Space Station Mission in Photos

The Expedition 59 mission to the International Space Station begins on March 14, 2019 when the Soyuz MS-12 crew capsule arrives at the station with Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch. The other half of the six-person crew arrived with the Soyuz MS-11 in December 2018 during Expedition 58.

During the six-month mission, astronauts will conduct hundreds of science experiments and embark on several spacewalks to repair and upgrade the orbiting laboratory. Click through this gallery to see the Expedition 59 crew in action!

Above: The official Expedition 59 group portrait. From left to right: Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques, NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Alexey Ovchinin, NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch.