The Spacewalks of Expedition 59 in Photos
During the Expedition 59 mission to the International Space Station, astronauts are doing a series of three spacewalks.
On March 22, 2019, NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nick Hague took a spacewalk to replace some aging nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries. One week later on March 29, Hague and NASA astronaut Christina Koch did similar work on their spacewalk together, replacing a second set batteries.
The third spacewalk of Expedition 59 will take place on April 8, when McClain and Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques will work to establish a redundant power supply to the Canadarm2 robotic arm and upgrade the station's wireless networks.
See photos of the astronauts working in space in this gallery! We'll update this gallery with the latest spacewalk photos once the astronauts beam more of them down to Earth.
NASA astronaut Nick Hague is pictured inside the Quest airlock at the beginning of his first spacewalk on March 22, 2019. He and NASA astronaut Anne McClain spent 6 hours and 39 minutes working in the vacuum of space to replace six old nickel-hydrogen batteries with three new lithium-ion batteries on the station's P4 truss, a segment that is connected to one of the eight solar arrays.
NASA astronaut Anne McClain takes an out-of-this-world selfie during her first spacewalk on March 22, 2019.
NASA astronaut Nick Hague also took a selfie during that first spacewalk, but he had his sun visor down. You can see the reflection of his camera on his helmet.
NASA astronaut Anne McClain waves for the camera during her first spacewalk on March 22, 2019.
NASA astronaut Anne McClain works on the International Space Station's P4 truss during her first spacewalk on March 22, 2019.
NASA astronaut Anne McClain works in the dark as the International Space Station orbits over the nighttime side of Earth on March 22, 2019. Thankfully, her spacesuit has its own set of lights.
NASA astronaut Nick Hague dangles from the International Space Station during his spacewalk with Anne McClain on March 22, 2019.
NASA astronauts Nick Hague (left) and Anne McClain work to install new batteries at the International Space Station's P4 truss segment on March 22, 2019. McClain was designated "EV-1," which meant that she got to wear the suit with red stripes. Hague was "EV-2" and wore a plain white suit.
The International Space Station's solar arrays glow in the sunlight as NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nick Hague retrieve supplies from the HTV-7 external palette.
This view of spacewalker Anne McClain shows how enormous the space station's solar panels are compared to a human being.
NASA astronaut Nick Hague floats freely in microgravity while working on power upgrade at the International Space Station on March 22, 2019. (Don't worry — he is tethered to the station!)
NASA astronaut Anne McClain looks delighted to be working in space in this photo taken shortly after the start of her very first spacewalk on March 22, 2019.
NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague retrieve hardware from a pallet delivered on the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's HTV-7 cargo spacewalk during a spacewalk on March 29, 2019.
NASA astronaut Christina Koch took her first spacewalk on March 29, 2019, together with Nick Hague. If you look closely, you can see Hague's legs dangling behind Koch. During this spacewalk, Hague wore the suit with the red stripes, and Koch wore the plain white suit.
NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague work together to install new batteries at the P4 truss of the International Space Station on March 29, 2019.
One of the space station's external cameras captured this beautiful view of Earth as NASA astronaut Christina Koch grabbed some supplies from the Quest airlock at the beginning of her first spacewalk on March 29, 2019.
On April 8, 2019, Expedition 59 flight engineers Anne McClain of NASA (red stripes) and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency took a spacewalk to conduct several repairs and upgrade tasks on the space station.
Spacewalkers Anne McClain of NASA (red stripes, right) and David Saint-Jacques (no stripes, left) of the Canadian Space Agency are seen while working outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk on April 8, 2019.
David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency is seen working outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk on April 8, 2019.
David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency works to relocate a battery adapter plate outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk on April 8, 2019.
Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques took this selfie during a spacewalk on April 8, 2019.
Cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Kononenko work outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk on May 29, 2019.
At the beginning of their May 29, 2019, spacewalk, cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Kononenko wished Alexei Leonov, the first person to perform a spacewalk, a happy upcoming 85th birthday. The Russian duo also brought a picture of Leonov (seen in the golden frame) into space with them.
This image taken from a camera on the International Space Station shows one of four units that Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Kononenko jettisoned away during a May 29, 2019 spacewalk. At the moment, the ISS was over Mexico.
