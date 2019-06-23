The Spacewalks of Expedition 59 in Photos

During the Expedition 59 mission to the International Space Station, astronauts are doing a series of three spacewalks.

On March 22, 2019, NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nick Hague took a spacewalk to replace some aging nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries. One week later on March 29, Hague and NASA astronaut Christina Koch did similar work on their spacewalk together, replacing a second set batteries.

The third spacewalk of Expedition 59 will take place on April 8, when McClain and Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques will work to establish a redundant power supply to the Canadarm2 robotic arm and upgrade the station's wireless networks.

See photos of the astronauts working in space in this gallery! We'll update this gallery with the latest spacewalk photos once the astronauts beam more of them down to Earth.