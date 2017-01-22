The Best Astronaut Selfies in Space

Luca Parmitano

A view of nearly the entire International Space Station reflects off the helmet visor of European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano in this "space selfie" he took while on a spacewalk on Nov. 19, 2019. Read the full story here.



Thomas Pesquet

ESA/NASA

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency snaps his first space selfie during his first spacewalk, on Jan. 13, 2017. Read the full story here.



First Space Selfie

NASA

NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin takes a selfie while doing an EVA (extravehicular activity) during the Gemini 12 mission in 1966.

First (Indoor) Spaceship Selfie

NASA

NASA astronaut Michael Collins, pilot of the Apollo 11 lunar command module and Gemini 10, photographs himself inside the spacecraft during the Gemini 10 mission in 1966.



Selfie Illusion

NASA

NASA astronaut Peter J.K. (Jeff) Wisoff snaps a photo of his reflection in the helmet visor of fellow astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria during in the cargo bay of the Space Shuttle Discovery in October 2000. Earth and the International Space Station are also mirrored in Lopez-Alegria's visor.



Pete Conrad's Reflection

NASA

NASA astronaut Alan L. Bean stands by a tool carrier during the Apollo 12 spacewalk on the moon. The reflection of Charles "Pete" Conrad, who took the photo, is seen in Bean's helmet visor.



Scott Kelly

Scott Kelly (via Twitter as @StationCDRKelly)

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted a self-portrait taken during a spacewalk on Oct. 28, 2015.



Barry "Butch" Wilmore

NASA

NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore is seen above the Earth in this photo taken by fellow spacewalker Terry Virts on Feb. 21, 2015. Read the full story.



Facing the Camera

NASA

Rarely in spacewalk selfies are astronauts' faces visible through their gold-tinted visors, which they lower to shield their eyes from the sun's powerful glow. In this selfie, you can see the face of astronaut Scott Parazynski, STS-120 mission specialist, with his visor raised during an EVA as construction continues on the International Space Station on Oct. 30, 2007.



Earth & ISS

NASA

This space selfie shows a wide view of the Earth and International Space Station behind the arms of Expedition 15 astronaut Clay Anderson. The picture was taken during the space shuttle Endeavour's mission to expand the space station in August 2007.



Space Selfie Photobomb

NASA

When NASA astronaut Michael E. Fossum took this selfie during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on July 8, 2006, he also captured fellow astronaut Piers Sellers, the space station and earth in the photo.



Shadow Selfie on the Moon

NASA | Edgar D. Mitchell

During the early moments of the first EVA of the Apollo 14 lunar mission in 1971, astronaut Alan B. Shepard stands next to U.S. flag. The shadow of astronaut Edgar D. Mitchell is visible in the foreground. Read the full story.

