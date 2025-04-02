SpaceX Fram2 astronauts see 'pure white' Antarctica from polar orbit: Space photo of the day

News
By published

Fram2 crew was surprised to not see any evidence of human activity at the South Pole from 285 miles above.

the south polar region of earth as seen from a spacecraft in polar orbit

The four private astronauts aboard the SpaceX's Fram2 mission sent back this image of Antartica and the south pole region of Earth. They are the first-ever humans to enter polar orbit and see both the North and South poles with their own eyes. (Image credit: Fram2/SpaceX)

Why is this amazing?

For the first time in history, a crew of four people are getting to see Earth's North and South poles with their own eyes.

All of the human spaceflights that preceded the Fram2 mission have orbited the Earth from east to west. This flight, aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, is the first to follow a 90-degree inclination.

This shot was taken on the crew's first opportunity to open the Dragon's Cupola, the largest window ever launched in orbit providing spectacular 360-degree views.

What doesn't this photo show?

All four Fram2 astronauts — Chun Wang of Malta, Jannicke Mikkelsen of Norway, Rabea Rogge of Germany and Eric Philips of Australia — have spent significant time in the polar regions of our planet. As such, they are familiar with the human presence there — on the ground — and were surprised when they could not see any sign of such from space.

"Hello Antarctica," wrote Wang, the Fram2 mission's commander, in an update from orbit. "Unlike previously anticipated, from 460 km [285 miles] above, it is only pure white, no human activity is visible."

a large ice field in Antartica is seen from polar orbit around Earth

Large expanses of ice in Antartica are seen in this telephoto view from polar orbit as captured by SpaceX's Fram2 crew. (Image credit: Fram2/SpaceX)

Where can I learn more?

You can follow live updates from the Fram2 mission or watch video of the polar regions as seen by the crew from space.

You also read about Fram2's fifth crew member, "Tyler," the polar bear zero-g indicator.

Robert Z. Pearlman
Robert Z. Pearlman
collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor

Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.

