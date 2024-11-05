Watch 31st SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule arrive at the ISS today
Dragon is scheduled to arrive at 10:15 a.m. EST.
The space station will receive a new shipment of supplies this morning (Nov. 5), and you can watch the event live.
A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft laden with 6,000 pounds (2,700 kilograms) of food, equipment and experiments will dock with the International Space Station (ISS) today around 10:15 a.m. EST (1415 GMT), if all goes according to plan.
Coverage will run live on NASA+ and, if possible, Space.com will simulcast the events here. NASA's broadcast will begin at 8:45 a.m. EST (1245 GMT).
SpaceX launched the robotic Dragon aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday night (Nov. 4) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, for a ride to the ISS. It's the 31st commercial resupply mission for SpaceX on behalf of NASA and is therefore known as CRS-31.
Related: SpaceX's 30th Dragon cargo mission departs the ISS, splashes down on Earth
The Dragon will dock at the forward port of the space station's Harmony module, which was occupied with another Dragon spacecraft until recently. Four astronauts moved their Crew Dragon to a different parking spot on the ISS during an hour-long event on Sunday (Nov. 3) to make room for the new arrival.
CRS-31 includes several new experiments targeting investigations such as the solar wind, or the constant stream of charged particles from our sun, as well as investigations about plant growth in microgravity, cold welding of metals and how radiation in space influences the weathering of various materials, according to NASA.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
CRS-31 is expected to remain docked at the ISS for about a month. When it departs, it will leave with a new load of research and cargo to splash down off the coast of Florida.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?", is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science at several institutions since 2015; her experience includes developing and teaching an astronomy course at Canada's Algonquin College (with Indigenous content as well) to more than 1,000 students since 2020. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/@howellspace