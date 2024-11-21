Canada wants your help to name its 1st moon rover

An author's impression of a moon rover from the Canadian Space Agency.

Canada will soon roll a rover onto the moon, and you can help name the pioneering machine.

The Canadian Space Agency asked people around the world to pick from the semi-finalist names for the moon rover, which will launch no earlier than 2026. You can take part in the contest here, through Dec. 20.

The rover is part of a planned network of Canadian moon missions. Canada is partnering with NASA on the U.S. space agency's Artemis program, which aims to put astronauts on the moon later in the decade. CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen was selected in 2023 for Artemis 2, a four-astronaut mission expected to circle the moon no earlier than next year in preparation for landing missions.

"Humanity is going back to the moon, and Canada is part of this exciting journey," CSA officials wrote in a statement Wednesday (Nov. 20), of the rover contest.

"A first Canadian rover is set to explore the south pole of the moon. It will demonstrate innovative key technologies, gather scientific information, and search for water in the form of ice."

The rover was announced in 2021 and will be built by Canadensys Aerospace, a Toronto-area company. As CSA noted, Canada's government spending on the moon includes several projects. CSA also plans to build a lunar cart that will assist astronauts on the surface. Its Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP) is also funding payloads for future lunar science.

The largest Artemis contribution from CSA is the Canadarm3 robotic arm to serve NASA's planned Gateway space station in lunar orbit. The arm will be built by Canadian company MDA Space.

According to the CSA, these are the rover names you can vote for; the descriptions for each are provided by the space agency.