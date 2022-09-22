Get up to $260 off these Anycubic Photon series 3D printers from Amazon

Once considered to be complete science fiction, 3D printers are not only here to stay in everyday life, but there’s a best 3D printer for each budget and use case, too.

Anycubic, known for its stylish 3D printers with yellow cases, is a great example of this, with multiple printers available across different price points. Some, like the Anycubic Photon Mono 4K, are ideal for beginners, while the Anycubic Photon Mono X is a solid advanced user option as it offers larger build options. Then there’s the Anycubic Photon M3 Max, which can print items up to 13 x 11.7 x 6.5 inches in size.

The best part is that all three of them are currently discounted at Amazon, with 30% off the Anycubic Photon Mono 4K (opens in new tab), 20% off the Anycubic Photon Mono X (opens in new tab), and $260 off of the Anycubic Photon M3 Max (opens in new tab). Each includes Anycubic’s Photon Workshop software, too.

Anycubic Photon Mono 4K - was $279.99 , now $196.99 at Amazon If you want to dip your toes into the world of 3D printing, then the Anycubic Photon Mono 4K – especially with this 30% discount on Amazon – is a great place to start.

Anycubic Photon Mono X - was $449.99 , now $359.99 at Amazon You can now save $90 at Amazon on the Anycubic Photon Mono X which offers a larger building size over the Mono 4K. This means that you can save a lot of time by printing multiple models of the same size all at the same time.

Anycubic Photon M3 Max - was $1,299.99 , now $1,039.99 at Amazon The Anycubic Photon M3 Max printer is capable of producing impressive levels of detail. With a rather lovely 20% off, you can save $260 on this monster 3D printer.

The cheapest option, the Mono 4K, takes its name from the 4K screen included in the base. It prints quickly, with a single layer taking just 1.5 seconds, and a 4.7-inch model being ready in around 2.5 hours.

The Mono X printer is a fast, quiet option that can be controlled via an app or the integrated display, and a new UV cooling system makes it more efficient with heat, too.

The Photon M3 Max offers a 13.6-inch display for previewing your builds before getting to work, and it can print objects up to around the size of a number 5 rugby ball (that’s the manufacturer’s comparison). It includes resin, so you can get started right out of the box.

Each of the three printers has a user review score between four and five stars, with all being praised for their ease of use and build quality, as well as the results from printing.