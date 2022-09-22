Get up to $260 off these Anycubic Photon series 3D printers from Amazon

By Lloyd Coombes
published

Amazon has discounted three of Anycubic’s Photon 3D printers, with huge savings to be had.

Anycubic Photon M3 Max
(Image credit: Anycubic)

Once considered to be complete science fiction, 3D printers are not only here to stay in everyday life, but there’s a best 3D printer for each budget and use case, too.

Anycubic, known for its stylish 3D printers with yellow cases, is a great example of this, with multiple printers available across different price points. Some, like the Anycubic Photon Mono 4K, are ideal for beginners, while the Anycubic Photon Mono X is a solid advanced user option as it offers larger build options. Then there’s the Anycubic Photon M3 Max, which can print items up to 13 x 11.7 x 6.5 inches in size.

The best part is that all three of them are currently discounted at Amazon, with 30% off the Anycubic Photon Mono 4K (opens in new tab), 20% off the Anycubic Photon Mono X (opens in new tab), and $260 off of the Anycubic Photon M3 Max (opens in new tab). Each includes Anycubic’s Photon Workshop software, too.

Anycubic Photon Mono 4K - was $279.99, now $196.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to dip your toes into the world of 3D printing, then the Anycubic Photon Mono 4K – especially with this 30% discount on Amazon – is a great place to start.

Anycubic Photon Mono X - was $449.99, now $359.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can now save $90 at Amazon on the Anycubic Photon Mono X which offers a larger building size over the Mono 4K. This means that you can save a lot of time by printing multiple models of the same size all at the same time.

Anycubic Photon M3 Max - was $1,299.99, now $1,039.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Anycubic Photon M3 Max printer is capable of producing impressive levels of detail. With a rather lovely 20% off, you can save $260 on this monster 3D printer.

The cheapest option, the Mono 4K, takes its name from the 4K screen included in the base. It prints quickly, with a single layer taking just 1.5 seconds, and a 4.7-inch model being ready in around 2.5 hours.

The Mono X printer is a fast, quiet option that can be controlled via an app or the integrated display, and a new UV cooling system makes it more efficient with heat, too.

The Photon M3 Max offers a 13.6-inch display for previewing your builds before getting to work, and it can print objects up to around the size of a number 5 rugby ball (that’s the manufacturer’s comparison). It includes resin, so you can get started right out of the box.

Each of the three printers has a user review score between four and five stars, with all being praised for their ease of use and build quality, as well as the results from printing.

