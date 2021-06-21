You can get $20 off the sci-fi game 'Returnal' for Playstation 5 for Prime Day

This exclusive PlayStation 5 game Returnal is on sale now for $49.99 for Prime Day.

Jump into a new space adventure for nearly 30% off on Prime Day.

You can pick up a copy of Returnal for PlayStation 5 on Amazon to dive into this new combat strategy game. Developer Housemarque says the game will be focused on figuring out how to survive after crash-landing on a shape-shifting world.

The protagonist, Selene, will need to find clues of an ancient civilization while trying to escape being stuck forever on this world. Every time you get defeated, you'll need to restart your journey to figure out the best approach.

"Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you'll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal," Housemarque states on Amazon. "Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time."

Returnal for PlayStation 5: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $20) From video game developer Housemarque, Returnal is a sci-fi adventure where you must take control after crash-landing on a strange, shape-shifting world. This is an exclusive for PlayStation 5 and it's 29% off in time for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

It sounds like the gameplay will be intense in visuals as well as in combat, as the developer also cites "explosive surprises", "hell-fueled combat" and "visceral twists and turns." Let's hope your spacesuit provides at least some protection.

The upshot is with replayability front of mind, the developer says it is trying to focus on doing something innovative each time your character dies. This approach might make it a bit easier to motivate yourself to get over that next difficult hurdle in-game. Good luck!

