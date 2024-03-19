Watch rockin' new trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver' (video)

Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon," that castoff "Star Wars" pitch from years earlier which was reworked into a space opera project, had an ignominious start when the first half debuted on Netflix on Dec. 22, 2023 as "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire."

To put it mildly, fans and critics were harshly divided when it dropped, some praising its energetic attempt to create a new sci-fi universe, others believing it was a derivative, violent, and dispiriting affair cloned from the DNA of more familiar fare.

Now a ferocious full trailer for the conclusion of the veteran director’s space saga titled "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" has just appeared with an Apr. 19, 2024 release date. It's a slow-motion extravaganza of carnage that does carry a certain gratuitous rock ‘n roll appeal, especially when fused with a grinding arrangement of Audioslave's savage 2002 anthem, "Cochise."

Here's the official synopsis:

''Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver' continues the epic saga of Kora (Sofia Boutella) and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made."

Promotional poster for "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver." (Image credit: Netflix)

In addition to Boutella, "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" also stars Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins as an ancient robot named Jimmy.

The first half of "Rebel Moon" revealed the "Seven Samurai"-like assembly of the freedom fighters and now we'll witness how they finish off the tyrannical Imperium after it was shown that the cruel Admiral Noble (Skrein) survived his last encounter and has been resurrected to try and extinguish the victorious revolutionaries.

Remember that Zack Snyder always delivers the goods in trailers with remarkable visual flair and electrifying action, but then disappointment often follows once the entire film is finally submitted for our approval. The brightest spot to hang our hopes on here is seeing the Anthony Hopkins-voiced android, Jimmy, switch into kickass mode to help Kora mow down opposing forces with his cool style of robot-fu.

Directed by Zack Snyder, "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" streams exclusively on Netflix starting Apr. 19, 2024.