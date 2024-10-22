Prime Video series 'Secret Level' unveils stellar vocal cast: Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and more

With its wealth of video game characters and storylines to mine, Prime Video's upcoming adult animated anthology project "Secret Level" is a bonanza of stand-alone short films all centered around some of the industry's most iconic titles.

"Deadpool's" wildman Tim Miller created the series and executive produces alongside Dave Wilson, who also serves as the show's supervising producer.

Emanating from Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio ("Love, Death + Robots"), "Secret Level" showcases 15 original animated stories inspired by the colorful universes of a full spectrum of popular sci-fi, horror and fantasy video game titles and will begin streaming on Prime Video on Dec. 10, 2024.

New key art for Prime Video's "Secret Level." (Image credit: Prime Video)

During Saturday evening's (Oct. 19) "Secret Level" panel at New York Comic Con, Miller and Wilson revealed the incredible vocal cast for the series, which includes: Arnold Schwarzenegger ("The Terminator" Franchise), Kevin Hart ("Jumanji"), Keanu Reeves ("The Matrix"), Temuera Morrison ("The Book of Boba Fett,"), Ariana Greenblatt ("Barbie"), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow ("The Mandalorian"), Gabriel Luna ("The Last of Us,"), Ricky Whittle ("American Gods"), Patrick Schwarzenegger ("The White Lotus"), Merle Dandridge ("The Last of Us"), Claudia Doumit ("The Boys"), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje ("Lost," "The Union"), Clive Standen ("Vikings"), Laura Bailey ("The Legend of Vox Machina"), and Michael Beach ("The Perfect Couple," "Tulsa King").

An enticing teaser for "Secret Level" was first released at Gamescom back in August that should have fans salivating over this creative fantasia of deeper dives into many of the biggest video game names ever conceived. Well, maybe not "Concord!"

For this first season, gaming titles being explored will be drawn from "Armored Core," "Concord," "Crossfire," "Dungeons & Dragons," "Exodus," "Honor of Kings," "Mega Man," "New World: Aeternum," "PAC-MAN," PlayStation (showcasing a sample of PlayStation Studios creations), "Sifu," "Spelunky," "The Outer Worlds," "Unreal Tournament" and "Warhammer 40,000."

"Secret Level" powers up on Prime Video on Dec. 10, 2024 with a premiere episode debut. Subsequent chapters will roll out at the rate of two per week.