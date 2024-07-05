New teasers for 'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2' promise death to the Tyranids

Marching defiantly into infiltrated enemy territories around the galaxy, the enhanced armored warriors of "Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2" are strapping on the gauntlets and powering up chainswords for this triumphant sequel to 2011's "Warhammer 40K: Space Marine" from Relic Entertainment.

Arriving on Sept. 9, 2024 from developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment, "Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2" has been beset by delays of nearly a year, after multiple reworkings of its gameplay and ironing out of other wrinkles. Saber is also currently fine-tuning another major gaming release with the horror survival release, "A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead."

As we lean deeper into the summer months in anticipation of "Space Marine 2" landing for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, Saber Interactive has dropped two new behind-the-scenes trailers highlighting the universe's savage sci-fi battleground.

Mount up as gamers inch closer to the launch of "Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2" with the six-minute Developer’s Diary video above, titled "Forging a Sequel," then take a flight to the beleaguered Imperial world of Kadaku and its steamy, swampy jungles.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine. Unleash deadly abilities and devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid swarms. Defend the Imperium in spectacular third-person action in solo or multiplayer modes."

This time around, we’re operating within the timeline of the Fourth Tyranid War fighting the Hive Fleet Leviathan to exterminate those nasty hordes of horrifying insectoid aliens. Distinguished Ultramarine Capt. Titus (voiced by Clive Standen) has been unceremoniously demoted to the lower rank of lieutenant, but he's gotten some exceptional upgrades for super speed, stamina, strength and smarts.

"When I started working on the story, I spent months reading Black Library novels like 'Know No Fear' to really get my head inside these characters," said Saber Interactive Creative Director Oliver Hollis-Leick in the Developer's video. "To understand the Ultramarines and who they are."

"Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2" enters our peaceful solar system Sept. 9, 2024.