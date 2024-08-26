Get a sneak peek at the new video game anthology series 'Secret Level' (trailer)

Secret Level - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Operating as a type of inspirational love letter to classic video games, Prime Video's "Secret Level" animated series recently dropped a brilliant new trailer at the annual Gamecom 2024 convention in Cologne, Germany.

Coming from Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, the orchestrators of Netflix's acclaimed animated anthology "Love, Death + Robots," "Secret Level" consists of 15 short story episodes influenced by the colorful characters and worlds of video games, including "Armored Core," "Dungeons & Dragons," "Warhammer 40,000," "Mega Man," "Concord," "God of War," "Unreal Tournament," "The Outer Worlds" and "Pac-Man."

"Secret Level" lands exclusively on Prime Video beginning Dec. 10, 2024. Tim Miller and Dave Wilson are on board as executive producers, with Wilson acting as the series' supervising director. This special sneak peek was unveiled at the Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live global livestream on Aug. 20.

Prime Video's "Secret Level" animated anthology arrives Dec. 10, 2024. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Here's the official synopsis:

"Each episode of 'Secret Level' serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming's finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before."

Individual video games showcased in this first imagination-fueled preview include: "Unreal Tournament," "Mega Man," "New World: Aeternum," "Honor of Kings," "Concord," "Armored Core," "Crossfire," "Dungeons & Dragons," "Exodus," "Sifu," "Spelunky," "The Outer Worlds 2," "Pac-Man," "God of War" & "Ghost of Tsushima" and "Warhammer 40,000."

"'Secret Level' weaves a tapestry of iconic games across multiple mediums, to tell a series of unique and captivating stories," said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. "Created and led by Tim Miller, Blur Studio, and Supervising Director Dave Wilson, each episode will take our global Prime Video customers on a brand new journey with breathtaking animation and imaginative storytelling."

