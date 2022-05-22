Netflix's 'Love, Death + Robots' season 3 stars alien bugs, giant crabs and an ancient evil

Netflix’s mind-expanding animated anthology, "Love, Death + Robots," has just dropped the trippy trailer for Season 3 and it's a far-out smorgasbord of sci-fi shorts centered around monstrous crustaceans, astronauts on acid, ravenous zombies, a cyborg bear, insectoid extraterrestrials, elder gods, silly robots, seductive sirens, and super-smart rats, all guaranteed to deliver recurring nightmares.
David Fincher ("Se7en," "Alien 3," "Zodiac") has been executive producing this intriguing series since it first debuted on Netflix back in March 2019, and this upcoming season of "Love, Death + Robots" will see him stepping into the director’s chair to helm his first piece of animation on one of the series’ nine episodes.
Many hardcore fans felt letdown a bit by the creativity and storylines in last year's season 2, but hopefully this new lineup for the Emmy Award-winning show gets things back on track. And if not, there's a lot more sci-fi to check out on Netflix this month.
Have a look at the "Love, Death + Robots" season 3 trailer below and admit it looks amazing! Adults only please:
Besides Fincher dipping his creative toe into animation, this latest collection of nine sci-fi, fantasy, and horror nuggets has a wealth of top-notch talent behind the camera including co-executive producer Tim Miller ("Deadpool"), Academy Award-winner Alberto Mielgo ("The Windshield Wiper"), Jennifer You Nelson ("Kung Fu Panda 2"), Carlos Stevens ("The Alchemist's Letter"), Jerome Chen ("Stuart Little"), Patrick Osborne ("Feast") and more.
Here's a rundown of the wonders to come with titles, directors, writers, and official story details provided by Netflix:
Three Robots: Exit Strategies
Director Patrick Osborne
Writer: John Scalzi
Studio: Blow Studio
The first direct sequel in “Love, Death + Robots” history – from the mind of acclaimed sci-fi novelist John Scalzi. The titular trio of droll droids return to take a whirlwind tour studying post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before mankind was finally snuffed out.
The Very Pulse Of The Machine
Director: Emily Dean
Writer: Philip Gelatt, from a Michael Swanwick short story
Studio: Polygon Pictures
When an exploratory expedition on the surface of the moon Io ends in disaster, an astronaut must trek to safety dragging the body of her co-pilot while using potentially mind-warping drugs to deal with the pain of her own injuries in this trippy tribute to comic book legend Moebius.
Night of the Mini Dead
Director(s): Robert Bisi, Andy Lyon
Writer: Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon, from a Jeff Fowler & Tim Miller short story
Studio: BUCK
The apocalypse is conceived – literally – in a graveyard in this biting zombie satire, which starts with some cheeky cemetery sex and accelerates into a walking dead invasion of everywhere – from downtown LA to the Vatican. It’s the end of the world as we gnaw it.
Kill Team Kill
Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson
Writer: Philip Gelatt, from a Justin Coates short story
Studio: Titmouse, Inc.
Young, dumb and full of… blood, lots and lots of blood, a 'roid-raging, adrenaline-fuelled force of US soldiers faces a foe unlike any they have faced before, the result of a CIA experiment that gets really f*&%ing Grizzly. From the director of "Kung Fu Panda 2."
Swarm
Director: Tim Miller
Writer: Tim Miller, based on a Bruce Sterling short story
Studio: Blur Studio
A story of fear, sex and philosophy on the farthest frontier, as two post-human scientists study an apparently mindless insectoid-race. Tim Miller writes and directs the first ever screen adaptation of the work from renowned Cyberpunk author Bruce Sterling.
Mason's Rats
Director: Carlos Stevens
Writer: Joe Abercrombie, based on a Neal Asher short story
Studio: Axis Studios
You know you have a pest control problem when they start to shoot back. The ratpocalypse comes to Scotland, as a grumpy farmer takes drastic steps to deal with an invasion of hyper-evolved rodents. Exterminator: Judgment Day.
Bad Travelling
Director: David Fincher
Writer: Andrew Kevin Walker, from a Neal Asher short story
Studio: Blur Studio
A jable shark-hunting sailing vessel is attacked by a giant crustacean whose size and intelligence is matched only by its appetite. Mutiny, betrayal and ventriloquism with a corpse… welcome aboard the animation directing debut of David Fincher.
In Vaulted Halls Entombed
Director: Jerome Chen
Writer: Philip Gelatt, based on an Alan Baxter short story
Studio: Sony Pictures Imageworks
Deep in the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Special Forces soldiers (Joe Manganiello, Christian Serratos, Jai Courtney) has the dangerous job of recovering a hostage held by terrorists. But the real evil they must confront is an elder god of ancient and terrifying power.
Jibaro
Director: Alberto Mielgo
Writer: Alberto Mielgo
Studio: Pinkman.tv
Fantasy and greed combine in this re-imagining of the traditional folktale of a siren whose song lures men to their doom. But her sorcery fails to work on the deaf knight, Jibaro, and the Golden Woman becomes fascinated by him. Thus begins a deadly dance of two predators.
“Love, Death + Robots" Season 3 on Netflix on May 20.
