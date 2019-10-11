Playmobil Is Going Back to the Future in 2020!

Playmobil will go back in time in May 2020 with three new sets from the "Back to the Future" film franchise.

NEW YORK — Great Scott! Dust off your DeLoreans, sci-fi fans because Playmobil will launch three new sets from the "Back to the Future" films in 2020 that will have you channeling your inner Marty McFly.

Playmobil, which released a full line of Mars exploration sets this year, will follow it up with a line of Back to the Future sets that feature the iconic time-traveling DeLorean and characters from the 1985 science fiction film (and its two sequels). The toy company unveiled the new Playmobil sets last week here at New York Comic Con.

The new Playmobil playsets will include a hero set with the Delorean, 1985 Marty McFly and Doc Brown, as well as Doc's dog Einstein and their accessories. The line will also include a two-pack featuring the figures of 1955 Doc Brown and Marty.

Finally, a set of collectible 6-inch Doc Brown and Marty characters will round out the sets. Playmobil has not release prices yet for the new sets, but they will be available in May 2020.

Here's a look at the new sets as seen at Playmobil's NYCC booth.

Playmobil DeLorean

Playmobil unveiled its new Back to the Future sets in a glass display case at New York Comic Con 2019. The main set comes with Marty, Doc Brown, Einstein the dog, plutonium and case and the iconic Delorean time machine. (Image credit: Future)

The gull wings of Back to the Future's DeLorean swing open for Playmobil's Marty and Doc to climb inside. (Image credit: Future)

The lightning rod to power Marty's trip "back to the future" from the first film is installed on Playmobil's DeLorean in this display. (Image credit: Future)

Playmobil's DeLorean looks sleek in this head-on view. (Image credit: Future)

1955 Doc and Marty

In addition to the main set, Playmobil has this two-pack of 1955 Doc and Marty, complete with newspaper and a guitar, just what Marty needs for the Enchantment Under the Sea dance. (Image credit: Future)

Collectible 6-Inch Back to the Future Figures

Playmobil has also created these large 6-inch collectible figures for its Back to the Future line, featuring 1985 Marty and accessories, and Doc Brown with his DeLorean remote control. (Image credit: Future)

Playmobil's Back to the Future line follows the company's "Ghostbusters" line, another 1980s franchise. The company unveiled a set of new collectible 6-inch Ghostbusters figures for 2020 at NYCC.

