See the old moon and Venus conjunction tonight

About an hour and a half before sunset on Thursday (Aug. 25), Venus will shine close to the old moon in the early-evening sky.

The waning crescent moon will pass a mere 4°17' to the north of the bright planet Venus . This close encounter, or conjunction, occurs at 4:58 p.m. EDT (20:58 GMT), when the two objects share the same right ascension or the same ecliptic longitude, according to In-the-Sky.org (opens in new tab).

The moon is currently shining at a magnitude of -8.4, while Venus shines with a magnitude of -3.9. Despite their close encounter, the pair will be too widely separated to fit within the field of view of a telescope. However, they will be visible to the naked eye or through a pair of binoculars .

The pair is currently located in the constellation Cancer, joined by the dwarf planet Ceres , which appears smack dab between the moon and Venus.

While the moon's close encounter of Venus officially occurs at 4:58 p.m. EDT (2058 GMT) this evening, the pair was visible close together this morning in the predawn sky at 4:56 a.m. EDT (0856 GMT), about 1 hour and 17 minutes before sunrise.

Unfortunately, the pair rose only 9° above the eastern horizon before fading to the rising sun , making the two objects difficult to spot in the predawn sky. And, at 28 days old, the waning crescent moon appears only 4% lit.

If you miss this close encounter of Venus and the moon , you'll have another chance to catch the pair when they meet up again before the end of the year on Dec. 25.

