SpaceX's Inspiration4 private all-civilian orbital mission: Live updates

The first all-civilian mission to orbit Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to launch on Sept. 15, and you can follow all the action live here.

Called Inspiration4, the mission will send four crewmembers on a three-day orbital flight around the Earth. They will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, riding atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. They'll wrap up the three-day journey with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.

Flying on the Inspiration4 mission will be billionaire entrepreneur and mission commander Jared Isaacman, and geoscientist and science communicator Sian Proctor will serve as the mission's pilot. Also on board are physician assistant Hayley Arcenaux, serving as the chief medical officer, and data engineer Chris Sembroski as a mission specialist. The purpose of the mission is to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.