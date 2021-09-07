SpaceX's Inspiration4 private all-civilian orbital mission: Live updates

Live
The first all-civilian mission to orbit Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to launch on Sept. 15, and you can follow all the action live here.
Called Inspiration4, the mission will send four crewmembers on a three-day orbital flight around the Earth. They will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, riding atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. They'll wrap up the three-day journey with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.
Flying on the Inspiration4 mission will be billionaire entrepreneur and mission commander Jared Isaacman, and geoscientist and science communicator Sian Proctor will serve as the mission's pilot. Also on board are physician assistant Hayley Arcenaux, serving as the chief medical officer, and data engineer Chris Sembroski as a mission specialist. The purpose of the mission is to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Inspiration4 is GO for launch
SpaceX and the Inspiration4 team completed a flight readiness review on Thursday (Sept. 2) and declared the mission "go" for launch on Sept. 15. The exact liftoff time will be determined just a few days before launch. Read the full story.
With just over one week to go until the Inspiration4 launch, we'll be posting daily updates on the countdown, launch and splashdown here throughout the mission. If you're looking for more information on the the Inspiration4 mission, check out our Inspiration4 reference page here.
Our gallery here has the latest Inspiration4 mission photos. You can even watch a new documentary on Netflix to learn more about the flight.
