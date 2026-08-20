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Partial lunar eclipse live: Latest news, viewing tips and live updates from Aug. 27-28 eclipse

Follow our live coverage as we count down to the deepest partial lunar eclipse until December 2028, with the latest news, viewing tips and live updates.

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graphic showing the words partial lunar eclipse and then a countdown from 7 days to go until 0 days to go for the day of the eclipse.
Follow our live coverage as we count down to the deepest partial lunar eclipse until December 2028, with the latest news, viewing tips and live updates. (Image credit: © Created in Canva Pro)

The countdown is on for the deep partial lunar eclipse of Aug. 27-28. Over the next week, we'll be bringing you the latest eclipse news, viewing tips as well as live updates throughout eclipse night.

Although this isn't quite a total lunar eclipse, it's pretty close! At maximum eclipse, 96.2% of the moon will slip into Earth's dark central shadow known as the umbra, according to Time and Date. Much of the moon may take on a rusty red hue, while a thin sliver remains brightly illuminated.

It's the deepest partial lunar eclipse visible anywhere on Earth until Dec. 31, 2028, making it a must-see event worth staying up late — or setting an alarm early — for.

a woman stands smiling at the camera wearing a yellow hat. Behind her the northern lights stretch across the sky as ribbons of green light.
Daisy Dobrijevic

1 week to go until the deepest partial lunar eclipse until 2028

A photo of a full moon captured during a lunar eclipse in a black sky. Earth&#039;s shadow covers the moon, turning it a dull crimson, while a thin crescent is visible to the upper right of the lunar disk.

The partial phase of a lunar eclipse captured over Sydney in September 2025. (Image credit: Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP via Getty Images)

We're officially one week away from one of the best skywatching events of the year!

On the evening of Aug. 27 (for North America), or the early hours of Aug. 28 (for western Europe), Earth's shadow will creep across the full moon during a very deep partial lunar eclipse. At maximum eclipse, 96.2% of the moon will be immersed in Earth's dark central shadow.

The eclipse will be visible, at least in some part, from North and South America, Europe, Africa and parts of western Asia, weather permitting. Observers in the Americas are well-positioned for the best views while skywatchers across Europe will need to look toward the western horizon before sunrise as the eclipse reaches its peak.

Read more: A 96% partial lunar eclipse is just 1 week away: Here's what you need to know.

a woman stands smiling at the camera wearing a yellow hat. Behind her the northern lights stretch across the sky as ribbons of green light.
Daisy Dobrijevic

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