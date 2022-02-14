Trending

Send your valentine a spacey e-card, with NASA's help

There are more than 40 options to choose from.

NASA has made a variety of space-themed Valentine's Day e-cards freely available, including this one featuring a gorgeous Saturn photo snapped by the agency's Cassini probe.
You can give your valentine a card that's out of this world, thanks to NASA.

The space agency has put together some freely available e-cards that feature iconic space photos with special Valentine's Day messages attached. 

For example, one card depicts the Perseverance Mars rover and Ingenuity helicopter together on the Red Planet, with "We make a great team!" as the accompanying text. And if you're thinking about taking your relationship to the next level, you can choose the card with a gorgeous photo of Saturn snapped by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. "Put a ring on it," this one reads.

There are more than 40 cards to choose from, and they feature a wide range of celestial objects, from Mars and our own sun to distant galaxies. (Yes, Pluto's famous heart makes an appearance.) You can find them all, along with instructions about how to personalize and send your e-card, here.

