NASA is holding a total eclipse 2024 briefing tomorrow. Here's how to watch it live
The livestream will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 25.
On April 8, a total solar eclipse will sweep across North America. The path of totality — a 115-mile (185-kilometer) wide route where the moon will cover 100% of the sun's disk — stretches through Mexico, 15 U.S. States and Canada.
It is shaping up to be one of the most watched total solar eclipses ever with over 31 million people living within the path of totality alone. With all the juiced-up anticipation for the celestial event, there is a huge amount of pressure to get "E-day" just right. The key to a successful viewing experience is preparedness (and a little bit of luck) as bad weather or traffic problems could put a serious dampener on your day.
On Tuesday (March 26), NASA is holding a briefing with representatives from scientific and transportation agencies to share valuable information about the upcoming eclipse. The webcast will begin at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) and you can watch it live here at Space.com courtesy of the agency or on NASA TV
Related: What happens if it's cloudy for the April 8 solar eclipse?
Those taking part in the briefing include:
- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
- NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy
- NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free
- Kelly Korreck, eclipse program manager, NASA Headquarters
- Shailen Bhatt, administrator, Federal Highway Administration
- Elsayed Talaat, director, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Space Weather Observations
If you're unable to see the total eclipse in person you can watch the total solar eclipse live here on Space.com. And keep up with all the actions with our total solar eclipse 2024 live updates blog.
Remember to safely view all of the solar eclipse, you must use solar filters. Only those in the path of totality will be able to remove them briefly to see the sun's corona with their naked eyes. Those not in the path of totality must keep them on the entire time.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Everyone observing the partial phases of this eclipse — and for those outside the path of totality, that's the entire event — will need to wear solar eclipse glasses while cameras, telescopes and binoculars will need solar filters placed in front of their lenses.
Our how to observe the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar observations.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!