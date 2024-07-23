See the moon and Saturn meet up in the night sky tonight

Saturn is back. The sixth planet from the sun and the second largest in the solar system is at the top of most amateur astronomers' wish list. In July, it rises just before midnight and is high in the south before sunrise, but there are two nights this month when the famously "ringed planet" is visited by a waning gibbous moon.

Find yourself a place with a good view low to the eastern horizon and be there around 11:00 EDT on Tuesday, July 23. You'll see a 90% illuminated moon slightly higher in the sky and to the right of Saturn . If you want to see the moonrise, get there about 30 minutes beforehand.

The following evening, on Wednesday, July 24, the two worlds will again appear close to each other. This time, an 81% illuminated moon will be lower in the sky, and to the left, of Saturn. The moon will rise about 11:00 p.m. EDT (though do check the exact time moonrise where you are).

On both occasions, Saturn and the moon will be visible against the background stars of the Aquarius constellation . From North America, the two will appear about 10 degrees from each other.

However, those in parts of Asia and Africa will see the moon move across Saturn to occult it for a few hours, according to In The Sky . Those in eastern Africa and Madagascar, southern and eastern India, northwest Indonesia, and most of southeast Asia, China and Mongolia will see Saturn disappear behind the moon for a few hours.

That occultation and the conjunction are, of course, line-of-sight illusions. The moon is, on average, about 238,855 miles (384,400 km), from Earth , according to NASA . Saturn is, on these specific days, around 832 million miles (1,340 million km) distant. These celestial events are only happening from Earth's point of view.

When the bright, waning gibbous moon rises in the east late on Tuesday evening, July 23 in the Americas, the yellowish dot of Saturn will be shining a fist's diameter to its lower left (or 10 degrees to the celestial east). (Image credit: Chris Vaughan/Starry Night)

Another consequence of our changing point of view in the solar system is how much of Saturn we can currently see. Saturn is now almost fully illuminated because it's waxing towards its annual opposition on September 8, when Earth will be precisely between the sun and Saturn. That's when Saturn will look its biggest, brightest and best, though anytime this summer is perfect for observing it.

However, unaided eyes nor a pair of binoculars won't be enough to resolve Saturn's rings. To see them you'll need a telescope, with even a small 2-inch/50mm refractor enough to glimpse its ring pattern.

