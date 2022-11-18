Save up to $70 on Meta Quest 2 and get free two games with this Black Friday VR deal

If you’re looking for a swanky new VR headset in the Black Friday deals, then Amazon has you covered with a special Meta Quest 2 bundle that comes with a discount and two free games.

The Amazon Black Friday deal, which includes the Meta Quest 2 headset and two fantastic games, is available for as low as $349.99 for the 128GB version (opens in new tab), or $429.99 for the 256GB version (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of $50 or $70 off of the MSRP respectively.

You can find out why it's one of the best VR headsets out there with our full Meta Quest 2 review, or you can check out the other VR headset deals out there if this isn't the one for you.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle (128GB) - was $399.99 , now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $50 on the Meta Quest 2, and get Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber for free, too.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle (256GB) - was $499.99 , now $429.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $70 on the biggest storage amount available on the Meta Quest 2, and get Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber included at no extra cost.

The Meta Quest 2 (opens in new tab) deal nets you the Quest 2 headset (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2), which is a standalone platform. No console or PC is required, simply put the headset on and you’re ready to enjoy games and experiences in VR. You can even connect it to a PC if you’d like and run PC VR titles through it.

The headset has clever safety features to stop you bumping into objects around you, like a system for setting up a safety zone around you, and cameras that can help orient yourself within the room. It comes with two Touch controllers, both of which offer face buttons, analog sticks, hand-tracking and even finger-tracking in compatible games.

Speaking of games, the two included here are a great way to start your VR collection. Resident Evil 4 VR is a remake of the 2005 classic that lets you do battle with possessed villagers and all manner of monstrosities while performing feats not possible in the original, like dual-wielding pistols.

On the other hand, Beat Saber is iconic and one of VR’s most popular games thanks to its “easy to pick up, difficult to master” rhythm-based gameplay that’ll make you feel like a true Jedi once the beat starts.