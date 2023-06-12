Marvel's new 'Predator vs Wolverine' miniseries pits alien against mutant in a clawed showdown

The crossover we didn't know we needed is coming to Marvel Comics.

Just in case you thought the Marvel Universe needed one more lethal alien antagonist in its all-star stable, Marvel Comics is injecting the otherworldly combat skills of "The Predator" into its famed roster of iconic characters for the first time with September's release of "Predator versus Wolverine."

Penned by comic book veteran and bestselling author Benjamin Percy ("X-Force," "Ghost Rider"), the writer behind the current "Wolverine" series, this decades-spanning, four-issue limited series also features the dynamic artwork of Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, Marco Checchetto and many others. Each chapter exposes more details of a longstanding rivalry pitting Wolverine against the imposing Yautja hunter who's had the cool clawed mutant in his crosshairs for ages.

Here's Marvel's official description:

"THE THRILL IS THE KILL! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan's life – against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence – and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripoor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory … or glorious death."

It will be interesting to see the bloodsport unfold over four issues in the capable hands of Percy and his stellar team of artists. In anticipation of the heavyweight rumble, Marvel has offered a peek at Marco Checchetto's intense debut cover above.

"I'm not going to say I was born to write this crossover ... but sometimes the universe reveals why you were created," Percy explains in a Marvel press release. "I am a child of the eighties. I cannot tell you how many times I watched 'Predator,' just as I cannot tell you how many Wolverine comics I have read, because that would be like telling you how many breaths I've taken or cheeseburgers I've eaten.

"The mythologies of both are ingrained in me so deeply they might as well be strands of DNA or wisps of soul. The guns, claws, beef and blood of both franchises have been stewing in my brain since 1987, when I read myself to sleep every night with a stack of Marvel comics and my friends and I used to play 'Predator' with Nerf guns in the woods and river near our neighborhood.

"This epic hunt will span decades, as both of these giants learn and harden and grow deadlier with time," adds Percy. "Neither will have time to bleed, but you better make time to read, because I'm putting everything I've got into this event, and I'm thrilled to join forces with some of the best artists in the business."

"Predator versus Wolverine #1" strikes comic shops and digital September 20, 2023.