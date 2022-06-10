This is perhaps one of the most striking sets in Lego’s busts/helmets range, though a few fiddly pieces and its use of stickers let it down a bit. Still, it does a great job of capturing the ferocious essence of Carnage.

Essential info: Price: $59.99 / £54.99 Model number: 76199 Number of pieces: 546 Dimensions: 7 x 3 x 5 inches / 19 x 9 x 15 cm Recommended age: 18+

Carnage might just be one of the most ferocious-looking villains in the entirety of the Spider-Man universe. That face! Those teeth! Of course, if you’re an avid comic book reader, then you’ll know that there have been several different forms of Carnage through the years. But the only appearance Carnage has had (so far) on the big screen is in 2021’s Venom sequel, Let There Be Carnage. Lego’s Carnage head isn’t necessarily based directly on the movie, but no matter what depiction of Carnage you prefer, this model is unmistakable. It’s Carnage alright.

This is not a Lego model for kids (it’s part of the 18+ range), but that face is enough to invoke nightmares in any of us. Lego has done a fantastic job of capturing Carnage’s terror – a real feat using only bricks (and a few stickers).

If you fancy creating some carnage of your own out of Lego bricks, check out our round-up of the best Lego Marvel sets. Or, if after this you’re craving some more Marvel movie action, then why not use our Marvel movies in order guide to help plan your next Marvel marathon.

Lego Marvel Carnage review: Build

Some great building techniques are used here…

…but some sections are particularly fiddly

At only 546 pieces, Lego Marvel Carnage isn’t a huge build, but thanks to some complex techniques, it’s likely going to take you over an hour to complete. For the most part, we had a great time putting Carnage together – our only issues came around the jaw section, which we’ll get to a little later.

(Image credit: Future)

Inside the box you’ll find six bags of bricks (numbered either 1, 2, or 3), an instruction booklet, and a small sheet of stickers. The instruction booklet is well printed and comes with a nice preface from one of the set designers, Lego’s creative lead Jesper C. Nielsen.

Like most sets in Lego’s helmet/bust range, you’ll start out building Lego Marvel Carnage by creating a stand and an inner frame. Aside from that stand – which is synonymous across all Lego sets in this range – what you’re left with after building the first set of bags is rather unrecognizable. There’s a lot of empty studs, and it’s here that you’ll attach sections to build up Carnage’s head and face. If you’ve built Lego Marvel Venom (opens in new tab), much of the experience will feel familiar, as these two sets are very similar.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

It’s once you’ve finished bag two that Lego Marvel Carnage starts taking shape. Here, you’ll create a round shape for the back of his head – this is a particularly satisfying part to build thanks to the use of large, curved pieces. The result is a tidy and smooth cranium, perhaps smoother than Carnage’s head actually is, but it works.

The second phase of the build also sees you add Carnage’s eyes – white, staring, and evil – and the top set of his teeth. These are particularly effective, made using pointed bricks of different sizes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

Moving onto the third and final pair of bags, and it’s here that Carnage will, of course, take its final form. It’s also in this part of the build that you’ll encounter the most troublesome sections. Attaching the top of Carnage’s head means clipping a separately-built plate just above the eyes. This is a little fiddly to get just right, but once it’s in there, it’s secure enough.

For us, the most problematic section of Lego Marvel Carnage is the lower jaw. This is built in two sections, with each clipping onto a different side of Carnage’s face. The two sections then join together in the middle. The instructions weren’t particularly clear as to the exact positioning of these pieces, and so it took us a few attempts to get it just right. Still, once it’s in place, there’s no denying how effective it looks.

(Image credit: Future)

Lego Marvel Carnage review: Design

Incredibly effective looking, particularly the mouth and eyes

We’re not a huge fan of the stickers

Who can dispute the design of Lego Marvel Carnage? The Lego designers who’ve worked on this set have done a phenomenal job of capturing the evil, fearsome essence of Carnage to a tee. A mixture of interesting building techniques have been combined to great effect – and it’s easy to forgive even the more frustrating sections when the finished model looks as good as it does.

We are, however, disappointed in the use of stickers. While they do go some way to adding much-needed detail to Carnage’s face, it is a shame these few bricks couldn’t be printed for a better finish. Putting the stickers on a little wonky can make or break a set like this, particularly when the stickers are a prime focal point.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 3

That niggle aside, this still makes for a great display piece. We continue to be fans of Lego’s range of busts/helmets, and Carnage makes a wonderful addition to any collection, particularly if you’ve got Venom to sit alongside him. We just need a Spider-Man mask to match now.

Should you buy Lego Marvel Carnage?

At $59.99 / £54.99, Lego Marvel Carnage makes a great value set for adults. This isn’t too big, so it’s not going to take you days to build, but it’s involved enough that you feel challenged when putting it together. The finished piece also makes a wonderful display set that will take pride of place in any Marvel-themed cabinet.

If you’re looking for a playset, this isn’t it. If the ferocious face isn’t enough to scare your kids away, the fact that the set has no moving parts and no real playability might. It’s a set very firmly aimed at adults, and that’s fine. You won’t be disappointed, particularly if you’re a fan of Carnage and the Spider-Man universe at large.

Other Lego sets to consider

No other companion piece is quite as perfect as Lego Marvel Venom (opens in new tab). The two villains have a similar construction, and their red-versus-black color schemes complement each other perfectly. Currently, these two are the only Marvel-themed busts available from Lego (there was an Iron Man, but that has since retired), but you’ll find plenty of Star Wars ones available – including Boba Fett and Darth Vader .