Put down the synthahol and drink to Qapla' with new Klingon Bloodwine

Have you ever wanted to drink like a Klingon?

Finally, you can drink like a warrior and celebrate even the smallest of victories. Wines That Rock, the same company that gave us the Chateau Picard Bordeaux and the United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel, is now coming out with Klingon Bloodwine and United Federation of Planets Sauvignon Blanc.

The company has gone to great lengths to pay attention to details — the press release even came in both English and Klingon. In addition to working closely with the ViacomCBS Consumer Products team, they consulted a number of "Star Trek" experts and organizations, including the Klingon Assault Group and the Klingon Language Institute .

As a special "Easter egg" for fans, Bloodwine bottles also feature four separate, unique corks that were produced with Klingon proverbs. And as finishing touch, the top of each bottle is dipped in wax, a little bit like Maker's Mark whiskey.

According to the press release, "Cabernet sauvignon grapes were used to create this traditional Bloodwine, cultivated to produce strong flavors that glisten a vibrant ruby color in the glass with aromas of dark chocolate and bold flavors."

The second new addition to this "Star Trek" wine line is the United Federation of Planets Special Reserve Sauvignon Blanc. Each limited-edition bottle is individually numbered and was inspired by the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" official issue uniforms.

Pre-sale of both new wines began on Sept. 3 with a ship date of Sept. 17, The Klingon Day of Honor. The wines are now available here .

CBS has confirmed that principal photography for "Discovery" Season 4 will start on Nov. 2 and while a second season of “Picard” was confirmed some time ago, it’s not yet known when filming for that will start. Plus, it was confirmed at New York Comic Con, earlier this month, that Kate Mulgrew, who portrayed Captain Kathryn Janeway on "Star Trek: Voyager" will reprise her character in "Star Trek: Prodigy," the new animated series that will air on Nickelodeon in 2021.

New episodes of Season 3 of “Star Trek: Discovery” air on Thursdays on CBS All Access. Previous episodes of “ Lower Decks ,” Picard ” and “Discovery are currently available on CBS All Access and Netflix and Amazon outside the US. You can try CBS All Access for a week free here .