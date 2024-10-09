I have reviewed all of the best star projectors and these are the only Prime Day deals worth considering

As with every major sales event — Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and now 'Amazon Big Deal Days' — we often see discounts on star projectors. However, not all offer the same quality or serve the same purpose.

After testing numerous models over the past few years, we've curated a list of the best star projectors and sifted through the current deals to highlight the ones that are truly worth considering — you'll find these below.

Best deals today

Pococo Galaxy Star Projector: was $99.99 now $79.99 at amazon.com This is one of the best star projectors on the market, and today, you can save $20. Although that doesn't sound like much, this is the cheapest the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector has been since November 2023. Right now, if you buy an expansion box of projection disks with your projector, you can add a box of Pococo's new 'Cosmic Odyssey' projection disks worth $19.99 and get them free!

Additional deals to consider

The following deals aren't quite as good as the top picks above, but they're a reduction in price on all our top reviewed star projectors as featured in the best star projectors guide.

Kick off your holiday shopping early—star projectors make fantastic birthday, Christmas, or Thanksgiving gifts for space enthusiasts of all ages! There are educational models, novelty designs, voice-controlled projectors, ones with built-in speakers, portable designs, add-on expansion packs, and more.