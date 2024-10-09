I have reviewed all of the best star projectors and these are the only Prime Day deals worth considering
There are many star projector 'deals' during this October Prime Day, but these are the only ones worth considering.
As with every major sales event — Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and now 'Amazon Big Deal Days' — we often see discounts on star projectors. However, not all offer the same quality or serve the same purpose.
After testing numerous models over the past few years, we've curated a list of the best star projectors and sifted through the current deals to highlight the ones that are truly worth considering — you'll find these below.
Best deals today
This is one of the best star projectors on the market, and today, you can save $20. Although that doesn't sound like much, this is the cheapest the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector has been since November 2023. Right now, if you buy an expansion box of projection disks with your projector, you can add a box of Pococo's new 'Cosmic Odyssey' projection disks worth $19.99 and get them free!
Save 55% and get one of our favorite novelty projectors for less than $20! One of our favorite deals is back. Though a novelty item at a surprisingly low cost, it's really well made and has great projection coverage, remote control customization, and a sleep timer. We still use ours years after our hands-on review.
Additional deals to consider
The following deals aren't quite as good as the top picks above, but they're a reduction in price on all our top reviewed star projectors as featured in the best star projectors guide.
$10 off the Orzors Galaxy Lite is one of our favorite star projectors. Though we've snuck this in as it isn't a 'Big Deal Days' sale item, it has still been reduced by $10, and we think it's a star projector worth owning.
Reduced by 21%, the voice-controlled BlissLights SkyLite Evolve, which we think is the best star projector for projecting lovely pastel colors. The projections cover areas up to 900 square feet, and you can customize your timer settings, colors, and automation using an app as well as your voice.
Save $5 on the BlissLights Starport USB Laser Star Projector that we reviewed a couple of years ago is an inexpensive way to completely transform the ambiance of your environment, and now there is $5 off. It's tiny, so it can travel anywhere with you. A great stocking filler if you're already thinking about holiday shopping.
Kick off your holiday shopping early—star projectors make fantastic birthday, Christmas, or Thanksgiving gifts for space enthusiasts of all ages! There are educational models, novelty designs, voice-controlled projectors, ones with built-in speakers, portable designs, add-on expansion packs, and more.
