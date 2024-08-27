New Hubble Telescope image captures peculiar ring-shaped galaxy

A galaxy's outstretched arms form a nearly perfect circle around its central disk in a striking new image from the Hubble Space Telescope.

The barred spiral galaxy , formally known as MCG+07-07-072, is located in the Perseus Cluster about 320 million light-years from Earth. The galaxy has thin, loosely wound arms emerging from the ends of its barred core, creating a rather unusual shape, according to a statement from NASA.

"Rings in galaxies come in quite a few forms, from merely uncommon, to rare and scientifically important!," NASA officials said in the statement.

MCG+07-07-072 is referred to as a barred spiral galaxy due to its central bar-shaped structure that's composed of stars. However, its official classification is an SBc(r) galaxy, in reference to its spiral arms that stretch from its barred core completing only a half-turn around the galaxy. "The classification of 'ring galaxy' is reserved for peculiar galaxies with a round ring of gas and star formation, much like spiral arms look, but completely disconnected from the galactic nucleus — or even without any visible nucleus!" NASA officials said.

Ring galaxies are thought to form when two or more galaxies collide . For example, when a smaller galaxy passes through the center of a larger galaxy, the resulting gravitational disruption would cause a wave of star formation to move through the larger galaxy and push its arms outward, much like ripples created when a rock is dropped into water.

It's also possible a galaxy's ring-shaped appearance is the result of a phenomena known as gravitational lensing , whereby a massive foreground object warps the space around it, distorting the image of a background object into rings, arcs or multiple points of light.

"Ring-shaped images, called Einstein rings, only form when the lensing and imaged galaxies are perfectly aligned," NASA officials said in the statement.