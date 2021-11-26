The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset is $250 off for Black Friday

This HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Black Friday deal is one of the biggest discounts we've seen so far.

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset is on sale right now for $649.00. You'll also find the same headset on sale at Vive for $649.00, at an identical discount. This is the full set and comes with two base stations and controllers.

With an amazing 30% discount at both sites, this Black Friday HTC Vive Cosmos Elite deal will be hard to beat. VR is a highly competitive market that, like other ones requiring semiconductors, has been affected by supply shortages. So make sure to take advantage of this sale before it disappears.

We have some guides to walk you through common questions to get started in VR, such as what causes motion sickness in VR and how can you avoid it. We also have guides for how to build a PC for VR and how to set up a room for VR.

While this HTC Vive Cosmos Elite deal is one of the top discounts of Black Friday 2021, if you feel like shopping around we have some other Black Friday VR headset deals to consider. Our best VR headsets has an updated guide on what's available in the market so you can decide what is best for your needs.

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR system: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR system: $899.99 $649.00 at Amazon The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR System is $250 off, marking one of the best deals we've seen this year for this system. This VR headset allows you to get almost the same resolution and refresh rate as the Vive Pro 2 VR, but at a substantial discount even considering the sale prices.



HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset: HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset: $899.99 $649.00 at Vive.com Vive has the exact same $250 reduction on the Cosmos Elite VR headset as on Amazon, so you can always pivot to this website if you prefer buying directly from the manufacturer, or the deal disappears elsewhere. This is one of the best VR deals of the year and is sure to evaporate quickly.



Virtual reality is a rapidly growing field that can be applied to gaming, education, entertainment, medicine or even tourism — especially in places like museums that have been affected by pandemic restrictions. To get one on your own may feel daunting at first, but the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset is an excellent entry point.

Within the Vive reality system, it's easy to browse for new games to enjoy, and we have some recommendations to start with. We have a guide to the best VR space games to get you exploring the universe, while our sister site Tom's Guide includes the best overall VR games for you to try right now.

Beyond the discount price, what we really enjoy about this headset is the quality of its graphics. You'll get a 2880x1700 combined pixel resolution, which is approaching the top end of the market. LCD panels will also minimize the screen door effect that happens in cheaper headsets, when your world appears through a mesh screen.

Other great features on this VR headset include an easy flip-up design so you can easily eat, drink and interact with your household members in between playing sessions, as well as a base station that provides an ample 160 square feet (15 square meters) for those games that keep you active and on your feet.

Black Friday VR headset deals like this disappear quickly, so be sure to snag your copy of the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset quickly for family or personal fun.

