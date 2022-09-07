Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off

Summer is winding down but deals are hotting up across many retailers, and HP is taking part with up to 75% off of some products.

This time around, though, we're focusing on the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality headset. As VR becomes more and more a part of the entertainment industry, and as the world lurches towards the nebulous concept of a metaverse, the technology behind it has improved.

Right now, you can get the HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset for just $399 (opens in new tab), down from it's original price of $599. That's an impressive $200 saving on this excellent mid-range VR headset. This is one of the biggest VR headset deals out there at the moment.

HP has been working on VR headsets for years, but the Reverb G2 might be its finest effort yet whether you're looking to enjoy experiences, work in VR, or play high-quality games across a series of platforms.

HP Reverb G2 VR Headset - was $599.99 , now $399.00 at HP. The HP VR headset is comfortable, accurate, and has $200 off in this huge discount.

We're huge fans of the HP Reverb G2, having tested it earlier this year - check out our HP Reverb G2 review for our full thoughts. It's worth noting that you'll need a capable PC, but connection should be relatively straightforward since the HP Reverb G2 VR has out of the box support for Windows Mixed Reality, and Steam VR.

That means once you're plugged in, you can jump into huge VR space journeys in Elite Dangerous, or play one of the best games of the last decade in Half-Life: Alyx.

While the HP Reverb G2 isn't a standalone VR set as with something like the Meta Quest 2, it does come with everything except a PC in the box — there are adapter cables, a way to connect it to your monitor, and two of its impressive motion controllers.

Each has impressive tracking capabilities that mean you can wield a sword, fire a gun, or simply point your way through a presentation on a virtual whiteboard.

The headset has impressive speakers and more cameras for more cinematic audio and accurate tracking, respectively, and it's comfortable to wear — even for more extended periods.

While some user reviews have noted that it can be tough to get set up, particularly if you're a relative novice, many have noted how comfortable and accurate it is. There's also plenty of praise for the resolution.