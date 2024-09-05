A partial lunar eclipse of the Harvest Moon Supermoon is coming. Here's everything you need to know

The Full Harvest Moon of September 2024 will be a special one.

All full moons are impressive sights on their own, but this month's Full Harvest Moon will be especially noteworthy. In addition to being a slightly larger-than-average "supermoon," September's full moon will also experience a partial lunar eclipse when it rises on the evening of Sept. 17.

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from most of North America, all of South America, Europe, all but the easternmost parts of Africa, western portions of Asia and Russia, and parts of Antarctica.

"Supermoon" is a non-astronomical term that describes a full moon that occurs when the moon is at or close to perigee, the closest approach to Earth in its slightly elliptical orbit. During these times, the moon can appear a bit larger in the sky, although the difference can be difficult to notice with the naked eye for most observers.

September's Full Harvest moon is the second of four consecutive supermoons this year, following August's Supermoon Blue Moon.

A size comparison of a supermoon (back) and a full moon when not at perigee (front). (Image credit: NASA/JPL)

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth passes in between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow on our natural satellite.

These eclipses also offer a handy visible reminder of Earth's spherical shape to those of us on the ground, as the umbra forms a curve on the visible disk of the moon.

An illustration of a lunar eclipse showing Earth's umbra and penumbra, parts of its shadow cast by the sun. (Image credit: Angela Cini/iStock/Getty Images)

This lunar eclipse is unfortunately a slight one; only the upper portion of the moon will be plunged into the darkest part of Earth's shadow, known as the umbra. Still, the partial lunar eclipse should provide some interesting contrast on craters and other features on the lunar surface to those with telescopes or binoculars.

Aside from the small darkened portion at the top of the moon's disk, most of the visible lunar disk will be in Earth's penumbra, the lighter portion of the planet's shadow that does not entirely block the sun's light. This will give most of the moon a reddish-brown, slightly "smudged" appearance.

An illustration of the moon during a partial lunar eclipse on Sept. 17, 2024. (Image credit: Starry Night Software)

The timing of the partial lunar eclipse depends on one's location. For observers in the Eastern time zone of the U.S., the eclipse will enter its darkest phase when the moon is most covered by Earth's umbra around 10:44 p.m. EDT on Sept. 17.

Europe and Africa will see the eclipse during the pre-dawn hours on Sept. 18. For London, the eclipse will appear greatest around 3:45 a.m. BST on Sept. 18.

For a full list of partial lunar eclipse milestones for your viewing area, head to InTheSky.org and enter your location.

A world map produced by InTheSky.org showing where the partial lunar eclipse of September 2024 will be visible. (Image credit: InTheSky.org)

