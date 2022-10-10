Get the HP Reverb G2 VR headset for just $349 - its lowest ever price

Want a cheap way to explore the wonderful world of Virtual Reality? HP are offering a $250 discount on their HP Reverb G2 VR headset. So you can pick it up for just $349 (opens in new tab) including controllers if you order it direct from HP.

That's cheaper even than the cheapest Meta Quest 2 model and, while you may not associate HP with virtual reality, this headset is no slouch. It made our list of best VR headsets, where we concluded that it outclassed the similarly-priced competition.

Now it's $349, it's an absolute steal and, provided you've got a powerful PC, it will give you access to a massive range of PC VR games and experiences.

(opens in new tab) HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset: Was $599 now $349 at HP (opens in new tab) Save $250: A good deal at full price, you can now get your hands on this PC VR headset for an amazing 40% off. Plug it into a reasonably high-specced PC and play a wealth of VR games like the superb Half Life Alyx.

When it comes to VR headsets, HP might not be spoken of in the same breath as HTC or Valve. But it'd be a mistake to overlook the HP G2 Reverb, particularly if your PC's got plenty of power behind it.

Both the controllers and the headset itself are comfortable to use and, while this isn't the case for all headsets, it comes with controllers included. Specification-wise, its high-resolution screens deliver excellent image quality and, while the refresh rate could be a little higher, it's still a great headset. See our HP Reverb G2 review for our full thoughts.

And, thanks to this deal and Meta's decision to raise the Quest 2's price, it outclasses the Meta Quest 2. At this price it's a full $50 cheaper than Meta's offering and, because it's compatible with Steam VR, there's a massive library of VR titles just waiting to be explored.

That said, since this does require a PC we'd recommend you check the HP G2 Reverb's PC requirements before you purchase, just to avoid disappointment.

The HTC Vive and Valve Index headsets may be more powerful but they're correspondingly more expensive and at $349, this is a great way to get into VR and just an absolute steal.

Be sure to check out Space.com's other VR headset deals or our guide to the best VR headsets.