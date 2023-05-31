'Futurama' fuels up for Season 8 as Hulu's reboot blasts off this summer

All aboard "Futurama's" Planet Express as the immensely popular animated sci-fi comedy relaunches on Hulu starting July 24, 2023 with the original vocal cast for an eighth outrageous season.

First announced back in February of 2022 and arriving from 20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals, the new 20-episode "Futurama" revival will be helmed once again by series creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen of "The Simpsons."

"Futurama" revolves around a regular pizza delivery guy named Philip J. Fry who stumbles into a cryogenic chamber while on a New Year’s Eve delivery call in 1999. He wakes up from a 1,000-year sleep into a fantastic world of science fiction marvels where he meets the one-eyed mutant Leela and Bender, a wisecracking robot who enjoys guzzling booze and thievery.

Hulu's new retro poster for "Futurama" Season 8. (Image credit: Hulu)

This cult animation series initially aired on Fox way back in 1999 for an initial four-season run before getting the axe in 2003. Comedy Central resurrected "Futurama" in 2008 for three seasons in the wake of enthusiastic viewer numbers resulting from Adult Swim reruns, prior to being cancelled once again and airing its final segment on September 4, 2013 after 140 total episodes.

Here in this latest iteration, John DiMaggio returns to "Futurama," providing brash bravado to Bender alongside a number of familiar vocal cast members, including Billy West as Fry, Prof. Farnsworth and Dr. Zoidberg; Katey Segal as Leela; Tress MacNeille as Leela's mom, Linda and Nerdbot; Phil LaMarr as Hermes; Lauren Tom as Amy; and Maurice LaMarche portraying Calculon, Kif and Morbo.

In anticipation of the offbeat show's return, the "Futurama" creators dropped a handful of cryptic episode titles that hint at some 31st-century hilarity to come:

"The Impossible Stream"

"Rage Against The Vaccine"

"Zapp Gets Cancelled"

"The Prince And The Product"

"Related To Items You've Viewed"

"Children Of A Lesser Bog"

"How The West Was 1010001"

"I Know What You Did Last Xmas"

"Parasites Regained"

"All The Way Down"

"Futurama" heads over to Hulu this summer! (Image credit: Hulu)

"When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of 'Futurama,' we couldn't wait to dive in," Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement last year. "This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch, and we look forward to Matt and David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre."

"Futurama" Season 8 launches on Hulu beginning on July 24, 2023.