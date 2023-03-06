Watch the Full Worm Moon rise in free telescope webcast on March 7

You can catch the Full Worm Moon rise in a free webcast.

The full moon of March will peak in the eastern U.S. at 7:40 p.m. (1240 UTC) on March 7, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory (opens in new tab). The moon will be in the constellation Virgo and will be visible in the webcast via a robotic telescope.

Joining the moon in the night sky will be Venus, Jupiter, and Mars. Venus and Jupiter just completed their closest approach in a decade, but are still within very close quarters of each other in our night sky. Jupiter will be in the west with brighter Venus above, while Mars will glow red-orange in the southwest.

The Virtual Telescope project will show the Full Worm Moon shining over Rome on Tuesday (March 7) at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT). You can watch live via the project's website (opens in new tab) or YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

Related: March full moon 2023: The Worm Moon shares the sky with Venus, Jupiter and Mars

TOP TELESCOPE PICK: (Image credit: Celestron) Looking for a telescope to see the features of the full moon up close? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 (opens in new tab) as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide. Don't forget a moon filter!

The Worm Moon is so-called in the Old Farmer's Almanac and is said to be because earthworms are starting to emerge in March. However, numerous other cultures in the Americas and around the world have other names for it; you can see a selection of other cultures' monikers and meanings in our Worm Moon story.

If you're looking for a telescope or binoculars to observe the moon, our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals now can help. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you prepare to capture the next skywatching sight on your own.

Fancy taking a more in-depth moonlit tour of our rocky companion? Our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching venture whether it be exploring the lunar seas, mountainous terrain, or the many craters that blanket the landscape. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide .

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the Full Worm Moon and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com (opens in new tab).

Elizabeth Howell is the co-author of "Why Am I Taller (opens in new tab)?" (ECW Press, 2022; with Canadian astronaut Dave Williams), a book about space medicine. Follow her on Twitter @howellspace (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).