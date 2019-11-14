'For All Mankind' on Apple TV+ Officially Renewed for Season 2

It's official. #ForAllMankind has been renewed for a second season. Catch up on the first season so far: https://t.co/X5pSUzdsKI pic.twitter.com/WCAF08wkVnNovember 13, 2019

After nearly a month of reports, Apple TV+'s fictionalized version of the 1960s race to the moon, "For All Mankind," has officially been renewed for a second season.

Season 1 of "For All Mankind," which depicts an alternate history where the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon, debuted on the Apple TV+ streaming service Nov. 1. But hints at a second season were already in the air even as the first episodes touched down (that's a moon landing pun). A Deadline report last month said a season two was in the making, and while Apple TV+ didn't comment on that story, the service did retweet it on social media.

But this week, as NASA celebrated the 50th anniversary of Apollo 12, the second crewed moon landing mission, Apple TV+ is celebrating the second season of "For All Mankind."

"It's official, 'For All Mankind' has been renewed for a second season," Apple TV+ announced via Twitter Wednesday (Nov. 13).

"For All Mankind" stars Joel Kinnaman ("Altered Carbon,") Michael Dorman ("Patriot,") Sarah Jones ("Alcatraz,") Shantel VanSanten ("The Flash,") Wrenn Schmidt ("The Americans,") and Jodi Balfour ("True Detective"). The series chronicles a Space Race that doesn't end with the first crewed landing, but instead includes a drive to launch the first woman in space and pursue even loftier goals in space.

"For All Mankind" is available on the Apple TV+ streaming service. Subscriptions start at $4.99 per month.

