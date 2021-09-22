Watch the first trailer for 'Finch,' a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film starring Tom Hanks on Apple TV+

The first, and possibly only, trailer for Tom Hanks' new Apple TV+ movie entitled "Finch" has arrived and we get our first glimpse of a terrifying, post-apocalyptic Earth.

We learn that a massive solar flare roasted the Earth, destroying crops and laying waste to the surface. Hanks plays Finch, an aging robotics engineer who has only survived by effectively hiding throughout the extinction level event. According to NASA , the energy released in a solar flare "is the equivalent of millions of 100-megaton hydrogen bombs exploding at the same time."

Finch has been living in an underground bunker for a decade and at some point he befriends an adorable stray dog that he names Goodyear. He decides to once again utilize his skills as an engineer and builds a robot, called Jeff (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) to look after Goodyear once he's gone.

"Finch" feels like there's a sprinkling of inspiration from movies like "Chappie, "I Am Legend" and even "WALL-E." (Image credit: Apple TV+)

After some time, an enormous impending storm threatens the trio's modest dwelling and their very survival, so they are forced to embark on a perilous journey west, where they might find safety in an as-yet unknown mountain range and eventually, beyond that, other survivors of the extinction level event.

This marks the second distribution deal between Hanks and Apple TV+, the other being "Greyhound," the thoroughly excellent World War II drama set at the height of the Battle of the Atlantic. It's directed by one of "Game of Thrones" best directors, Miguel Sapochnik.

Finch streams on Apple TV+ in the US on Nov. 5.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.