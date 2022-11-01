Something big is dropping into the massive EVE Online gaming universe

Get your blasters ready, EVE Online players.

Eight spaceships will drop into the multiplayer open universe game for combat, exploration or just zooming by stars super-fast (as one does). If you're looking for a "monster of the universe" or "massive firepower" to control, be sure to check out the epic set below.

"The future of war has arrived," CCP Games said today (opens in new tab) (Nov. 1) of Eve Uprising, an expansion pack that will drop on Nov. 8. Territory grabs and factional combat will all be a part of the new "Frontlines" combat scenario, which will allow players to level up through "rewards and strategic advantages." More details will come on the release date.

But players are asking for an easier recruiting experience to get into the game, which tends to appeal to hardcore enthusiasts who enjoy detailed math and engineering alongside pretty cosmic views.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: CCP Games ) 'Gallente': Catalyst Navy Issue "Catalyst now delivers increased damage and better armor agility. Spare a thought for all those that are caught in its turrets' crosshairs." (Image credit: CCP Games ) 'Amarr': Coercer Navy Issue "The classic Coercer has been given the navy overhaul it deserves," including bonus armor and less energy required. (Image credit: CCP Games ) 'Caldari': Cormorant Navy Issue "Presenting pilots with a piercing option for sniping, the Cormorant Navy Issue also brings a shield booster bonus that makes for strong defensive repairs." (Image credit: CCP Games ) 'Minmatar': Thrasher Fleet Issue "The Thrasher has always been famed for its tremendous speed. Its navy iteration, however, ups the pace even more, adding faster guns to the mix." (Image credit: CCP Games ) 'Gallente': Moros Navy Issue "The stock Moros has always had a knack for unleashing horrendous damage. Its navy upgrade improves armor repair strength while increasing range." (Image credit: CCP Games ) 'Minmatar': Naglfar Fleet Issue "Bringing the Naglfar's infamously massive firepower, the navy variant also capably provides ...dual armor [and] improved shield repair bonuses." (Image credit: CCP Games ) 'Caldari': Phoenix Navy Issue "The Phoenix's precision guided massive missiles and heavy shields have always made it popular. Alongside increased damage, its new target painter bonus synergizes with the missiles." (Image credit: CCP Games ) 'Amarr': Revelation Navy Issue "The Revelation has undergone an overhaul, with increased bonuses to damage, energy transfer, and armor resistances, making it a monster of the heavens."

"The game is amazing, right? But then you start to realize you have to become a mathematician," TikTok's ayoehhtv said in a viral video (opens in new tab), adding that it's one of those games in which "the learning curve is too high."

Unlike many games of its type, EVE has traditionally limited quests and allows the player to go just about anywhere, so keys to success likely include finishing the tutorial and moving toward something that is fun or accessible to complete. CCP Games has an official beginner's guide (opens in new tab) to try and help you, too.

EVE Online is promising "a series of fresh content and features" with the expansion pack, but the makers didn't say directly whether overhauling user play would make the game less Kerbal Space Program-like. (We love Kerbal, too, but the physics of the thing make that also difficult for new players.)

EVE Online's November 2022 expansion includes a boatload of space vessels. (Image credit: CCP Games)

EVE Online is best known for its PC gameplay, but it's also available in a mobile-friendly version known as EVE Echoes. That launched in 2020 with new features and the new Yan-Jung faction, along with a set of tutorials for newer players.

