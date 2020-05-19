The 'EVE Online' mobile MMO spin-off 'EVE Echoes' is launching in August

"EVE Online," the expansive multiplayer space sandbox game on PC, is about to get a mobile MMO version in "EVE Echoes" for players hoping to build a cosmic empire on the go.

Launching in August, "EVE Echoes" aims to bring the experience of "EVE Online's" sci-fi universe of New Eden to mobile players along with some new features and an entirely new faction: the Yan-Jung. The game is a collaboration between "EVE Online" creators CCP Games and developers NetEase Games.

"We've been working on this project hand-in-hand for three years, through COVID, through all the trials and tribulations the world has gone through in that period," CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson said in a livestream event Sunday (May 17). "I, personally, am eager to see how players embrace this amazing creation when it comes out in August."

The free-to-play "EVE Echoes" has been in open beta since December, and the player feedback in the months since have been invaluable for refining the game, NetEase Games senior producer Wei Su said in the livestream. The biggest lesson, he added, was dealing with player demand. When the open beta launched, the team underestimated how many players would want to join its early stage game, crashing "EVE Echoes" servers for two days.

"We've made a lot of tests and updates to upgrade our servers," Wei said.

Like "EVE Online," "EVE Echoes" will allow players to set up corporations to build and expand empires across its version of the New Eden galaxy. The base game will also be free to play, but will include monetization features just like its parent game, according to developers.

"EVE Echoes" won't be allow current "EVE Online" players to transfer account information at launch, but will include several new features like ship skins and a new player base (called a Capsuleer Outpost) for explorers looking for a safe space to park. There's also an offline autopilot that sends players push notifications when they've reached a destination, which sounds super useful for gamers that may need to jump out of New Eden (or just turn off their phones) from time to time.

Then there's the new Yan-Jung faction, which brings a new story (and epic ships) to the game.

"The Yan-Jung, an ancient civilization in EVE history, become a brand-new faction in EVE Echoes," developers NetEase Games and CCP wrote in an announcement. "The Yan-Jung have been created to enhance the diversity and inclusivity of the EVE universe. They value balance, appreciate the harmony of a collective, respect history, and strive for the ultimate pursuit of 'becoming one with heaven.'"

A key new feature for "EVE Echoes" is its step-by-step tutorials for new players, developers said.

"'EVE Online' is very famous for its learning curve," said game designer Zhou Sicheng. "It's pretty hard for newcomers to step into."

To address that, NetEase developers have devised a series of gameplay tutorials to cater to new players that take into account what sort of character and career they want to pursue, like mining or even space piracy.

"We're also trying to build a goal for the players to let them know what they can do in this universe, and let them know what kind of people they can become," Zhou said.

"EVE Echoes" will launch in August on iOS and Android. You can preregister for the free-to-play game here in the Apply App story and Google Play store to be notified when it launches.

