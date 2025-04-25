'Pacific Rim' TV show is coming to Prime Video, and it's going to be a prequel to the movies

A new live-action "Pacific Rim" prequel series has officially landed in development at Prime Video in a collaboration agreement between entertainment heavyweights Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios.
This action-centered sci-fi project was initially announced last summer, but there was no firm distributor commitment at the time. But now it's confirmed that the mighty mechs will be powering up to trade punches with those colossal kaiju on the small screen at Amazon, as first reported last week by Variety. The franchise has previously had two cinematic outings: the Guillermo del Toro-led "Pacific Rim" from 2013 and its sequel, 2018's "Pacific Rim Uprising," helmed by Steven S. DeKnight.
Eric Heisserer ("Arrival," "Shadow and Bone") remains attached as lead writer and executive producer under his Chronology shingle in an arrangement covered by his Legendary first look deal. No precise plot details are available yet as it's early in the creative process, but it has been noted that this will be a prequel story, set before the previous pair of movies.
The original premise for "Pacific Rim" revolved around an inter-dimensional rift in the Pacific Ocean that provides behemoth creatures easy entry into the modern world, where titanic human-piloted robots called Jaegers are lying in wait to do battle.
"Eric is a multitalented, prolific creator whose track record of critical and commercial successes speaks for itself," said Legendary President Jason Clodfelter this past August. “We are thrilled to launch our partnership with Eric, Chronology, and Carmen, with a new entry in the epic, globally popular 'Pacific Rim' universe. We are certain their vision will make for an enthralling expansion to Legendary’s beloved franchise."
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Planning on rewatching 'Revenge of the Sith' for its 20th anniversary? Here's why 'The Clone Wars' finale makes it a better movie
The 1st 'Predator: Badlands' trailer looks amazing, but it's the 'Alien' universe teases that have us most excited (video)