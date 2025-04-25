'Pacific Rim' TV show is coming to Prime Video, and it's going to be a prequel to the movies

By published

Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios will unleash the monsters and mechs onto streaming, though it's still a ways off.

a giant mecha robot walking through a city in the heat of battle
The Jaegers of the "Pacific Rim" universe are headed to Prime Video (Image credit: Legendary Pictures)

A new live-action "Pacific Rim" prequel series has officially landed in development at Prime Video in a collaboration agreement between entertainment heavyweights Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

This action-centered sci-fi project was initially announced last summer, but there was no firm distributor commitment at the time. But now it's confirmed that the mighty mechs will be powering up to trade punches with those colossal kaiju on the small screen at Amazon, as first reported last week by Variety. The franchise has previously had two cinematic outings: the Guillermo del Toro-led "Pacific Rim" from 2013 and its sequel, 2018's "Pacific Rim Uprising," helmed by Steven S. DeKnight.

Eric Heisserer ("Arrival," "Shadow and Bone") remains attached as lead writer and executive producer under his Chronology shingle in an arrangement covered by his Legendary first look deal. No precise plot details are available yet as it's early in the creative process, but it has been noted that this will be a prequel story, set before the previous pair of movies.

Pacific Rim - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Pacific Rim - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube
Watch On

The original premise for "Pacific Rim" revolved around an inter-dimensional rift in the Pacific Ocean that provides behemoth creatures easy entry into the modern world, where titanic human-piloted robots called Jaegers are lying in wait to do battle.

"Eric is a multitalented, prolific creator whose track record of critical and commercial successes speaks for itself," said Legendary President Jason Clodfelter this past August. “We are thrilled to launch our partnership with Eric, Chronology, and Carmen, with a new entry in the epic, globally popular 'Pacific Rim' universe. We are certain their vision will make for an enthralling expansion to Legendary’s beloved franchise."

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

