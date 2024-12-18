While the Imperial Probe Droid may have made only a brief but menacing appearance in The Empire Strikes Back, it is still one of Star Wars' most iconic droids. It has been impressively recreated in this 683-piece Lego set which is currently on sale at a reduced price.

The best price we found ahead of the holidays is at Walmart and given that it regularly retails for around and above $70, and is priced at $70 on Amazon, it's pretty good value this holiday season. Unfortunately, Walmart says this will arrive between Christmas and New Year's but if you're desperate to get it in time for the 25th, there are options you can select.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid set — now $61.96 at Walmart.

Buy the Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid set for $69.99 at Amazon.

We awarded this set 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid review. The build is fairly challenging, but our reviewer enjoyed the process and was really impressed with the resulting model — which is definitely one for display rather than play.

This set has been retired for a while now and stocks are dwindling, so this could be the last chance to pick up this Imperial Probe Droid Lego model.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid: $61.96 at Walmart Get this intricate 683-piece Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid set this holiday season. A transparent segment gives the appearance that the droid is suspended over the snowy ground of planet Hoth. While this is the best price we've found for the Lego set, Walmart can't deliver it before Christmas.

Image 1 of 3 The Imperial Probe Droid stands at 13.9 inches (35 cm) high. (Image credit: Future) The Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid building set uses 683 pieces, including classic Lego bricks in colors like the white of Hoth's snow to the metallic silver of one the Empire's most menacing military machines. Once assembled, the droid's poseable legs allow the builder to manipulate the model's appearance. The set includes an information plaque on the Imperial Probe Droid that goes at the figure's base. Lego has rated the set with 18+ on the box. However, our tester found it could be constructed by younger children if they were supervised during the Imperial Probe Droid build and given help as required. It's supported by a snow-colored base to represent the ice-planet of Hoth. (Image credit: Future) The instructions are clear and detailed. (Image credit: Future)

Key Specs: 13.9 inches (35 cm) high and 7.5 inches (19 cm) wide. Total number of Lego pieces — 683. Model number — 75306.

Product launched: April 2021.

Price history: This Imperial Probe Droid set has been in demand since its release and supplies are now limited. The price has been fairly stable this year at around $75 and the current offers are the best prices since September. Amazon and Walmart are the only major retailers where this Lego Star Wars set is still in stock.

Price comparison: Walmart: $61.96 | Amazon: $69.99

Review consensus: We were impressed with the complexity and logical nature of the build and level of detail in the finished model. Amazon reviewers agreed, with many purchasers highlighting the fun they had building the droid too.

Space: ★★★★½

Buy if: You're a Lego collector, a fan of Star Wars droids, and are after an eye-catching set to display.

Don't buy if: You're buying for less skilled Lego builders as assembly is pretty complex.

For more buying advice that's strong with the Force, see our best Lego Star Wars sets, and Lego Star Wars deals.